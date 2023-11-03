Leicester vs Leeds United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Championship game today

How to watch the Championship match between Leicester and Leeds, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leicester City and Leeds United will square off at Elland Road on Friday night in a huge top-of-the-table clash in the Championship.

The Foxes remain the team to beat in the second-tier this season. The East Midlands outfit are top of the table, 14 points clear of their third-placed Leeds in the race for automatic promotion.

They head into this encounter off the back of a 2-1 victory at QPR last time out, which was their ninth straight Championship win, and will be aiming to stretch their lead at the top even further with a positive result here.

The Whites, on the other hand, have not quite enjoyed the same level of success in the Championship as their hosts, but they are still very much in the running for an instant promotion back to the Premier League.

After a slightly wobbly start to their league campaign, Daniel Farke’s side have now won four of their last five matches in the English second tier, and picked up a 4-1 victory over Huddersfield Town in their previous Championship fixture, with braces from Dan James and Crysencio Summerville.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Leicester vs Leeds kick-off time

Date: November 3, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm GMT Venue: King Power Stadium

The Championship game between Leicester City and Leeds United will be played at the King Power Stadium on Friday. Kick-off is at 8:00 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Leicester vs Leeds online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Leicester team news

The Foxes will remain without the services of midfielder Dennis Praet, forward Thomas Cannon and defender Callum Doyle, while a muscle problem has ruled out Wilfred Ndidi for this clash.

Kasey McAteer successfully recovered from a hamstring issue and made a substitute appearance against Queens Park Rangers. The 21-year-old is in contention to start here, while summer signing Yunus Akgun is also expected to be back in action this Friday.

Leicester City possible XI: Hermansen; Pereira, Faes, Vestergaard, Justin; Casadei, Winks, Dewsbury-Hall; McAteer, Iheanacho, Mavididi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hermansen, Stolarczyk Defenders: Justin, Vestergaard, Pereira, Faes, Coady, Souttar Midfielders: Ndidi, Winks, Dewsbury-Hall, McAteer, Casadei, Choudhury, Praet Forwards: Vardy, Mavididi, Daka, Akgun, Issahaku, Akgun, Cannon

Leeds team news

There are some worries in the full-back position for Leeds United, with Stuart Dallas, Junior Firpo and Djed Spence all sidelined through injury here.

Dan James and Crysencio Summerville started for Leeds at the weekend and made a strong case to keep their spot as the latter set up two goals for the former.

Joe Rodon was substituted during the second half after feeling something in his hamstring, and may not be risked in this Friday's clash.

Leeds United possible XI: Meslier; Shackleton, Cooper, Struijk, Byram; Kamara, Ampadu; James, Piroe, Summerville; Rutter.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meslier, Klaesson, Darlow Defenders: Struijk, Rodon, Cresswell, Cooper, Hjelde, Byram, Ayling Midfielders: Ampadu, Gruev, Kamara, Gyabi, Shackleton, Bate, Gray, James, Anthony, Summerville, Costa, Poveda Forwards: Rutter, Piroe, Gelhardt, Joseph

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 5/3/22 Leicester 1-0 Leeds English Premier League 7/11/21 Leeds 1-1 Leicester English Premier League 31/1/21 Leicester 1-3 Leeds English Premier League 2/11/20 Leeds 1-4 Leicester English Premier League 24/10/17 Leicester 3-1 Leeds EFL Cup

