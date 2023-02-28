Leicester vs Blackburn Rovers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch FA Cup tie

How to watch and stream Leicester against Blackburn Rovers on TV and online in the United Kingdom.

Leicester will host Championship side Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Brendan Rodgers' team suffered back-to-back defeats against Manchester United and Arsenal following their big 4-1 win against Tottenham but will be hopeful of progression in the Cup when they take on the Championship side in front of their home crowd.

Blackburn Rovers are fourth in the Championship standings and are unbeaten in their last nine matches. They will be hoping for a shock win against the Premier League side.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, US and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Leicester vs Blackburn Rovers date & kick-off time

Game:

Leicester City vs Blackburn Rovers

Date:

February 28, 2023

Kick-off:

7:30 pm GMT

Venue:

King Power Stadium

How to watch Leicester vs Blackburn Rovers on TV & live stream online

In the UK, the match will be broadcast on BBC Red Button, with streaming options on BBC iPlayer.

Leicester team news and squad

Rodgers will be waiting for a fitness update on Youri Tielemens after the midfielder picked up what seemed to be an ankle injury in their previous game. The coach admitted that the situation 'doesn't look good' ahead of their FA Cup game against Blackburn Rovers.

Ryan Bertrand, James Justin and Jonny Evans are out of action due to injuries. James Maddison also remains doubtful.

Leicester predicted XI: Iversen; Pereira, Amartey, Faes, Thomas; Soumare, Mendy; Tete, Dewsbury-Hall, Barnes; Daka

Position

Players

Goalkeepers

Ward, Smithies, Iversen

Defenders

Faes, Souttar, Amartey, Vestergaard, Castagne, Thomas, Soyuncu, Kristiansen, Pereira

Midfielders

Barnes, Dewsbury-Hall, Mendy, Soumare, Ndidi, Praet, Soumare, Barnes

Forwards

Vardy, Iheanacho, Tete, Daka

Blackburn Rovers team news and squad

January signing Sorba Thomas is Cup-tied and unavailable for Blackburn against Leicester. Ben Brereton Diaz, who could have replaced Thomas will also miss the game as he is suspended.

Blackburn Rovers have a busy treatment room with Bradley Dack, Scott Wharton, Adam Wharton, Sam Barnes, Clinton Mola, Thomas Kaminski and Daniel Ayala all out of action due to injuries.

Blackburn Rovers predicted XI: Pears; Rankin-Costello, Carter, Hyam, Brittain; Travis, Buckley; Dolan, Szmodics, Hedges; Gallagher

PositionPlayers

Goalkeepers

Pears, Eastham, Hilton

Defenders

Brittain, Pickering, Hyam, Brown, Carter, Phillips

Midfielders

Morton, Edun, Szmodics, Dolan, Rankin Costello, Hedges, Buckley, Travis, Garrett

Forwards

Gallagher, Markanday, Vale, Leonard