Leicester City vs Millwall: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Leicester and Millwall, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leicester City will be looking to top the Championship standings heading out of matchday 21 when they welcome Millwall to the King Power Stadium on Wednesday.

After a 4-0 win over Plymouth Argyle, the Foxes entered the gameweek at the summit, a point off Ipswich Town.

On the other hand, Millwall are just a couple of points above the drop zone as a 1-0 defeat at Cardiff City extended the Lions' winless run to four games.

Leicester vs Millwall kick-off time & stadium

Date: December 13, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm GMT Venue: King Power Stadium

The Championship match between Leicester City and Millwall will be played at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm GMT on December 13 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Leicester vs Millwall online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Sky Sports Red Button and Sky Go.

Team news & squads

Leicester team news

Leicester boss Enzo Maresca may be able to avail of the services of Kelechi Iheanacho and Jamie Vardy at the weekend, with Everton loanee Tom Cannon likely to get the nod over Patson Daka in attack.

Ricardo Pereira is back from a suspension, so Hamza Choudhury may have to may way, while Cesare Casadei and Yunus Akgun push for a start.

Leicester possible XI: Hermansen; Pereira, Faes, Vestergaard, Justin; Winks, Ndidi, Dewsbury-Hall; Fatawu, Mavididi, Daka

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ward, Iversen, Hermansen, Smithies, Stolarczyk Defenders: Faes, Souttar, Coady, Doyle, Vestergaard, Justin, Pereira Midfielders: Ndidi, Winks, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Praet, Albrighton, McAteer Forwards: Iheanacho, Daka, Cannon, Vardy, Mavididi, Fatawu, Akgun, Marcal

Millwall team news

Midfielder Casper de Norre is ruled out with a calf strain, but George Saville and Jake Cooper are set to return from their respective one-match bans the last time out.

Manager Joe Edwards is likely to persist with Matija Sarkic in goal despite a gaffe at Cardiff, with Bartosz Bialkowski continuing as the option off the bench.

Millwall possible XI: Sarkic; Harding, Hutchinson, Cooper, Wallace; Norton-Cuffy, Mitchell, Saville, Longman; Flemming, Bradshaw

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sarkic, Bialkowski, Trueman Defenders: Adom-Malaki, Cooper, Hutchindon, Bryan, Wallace, McNamara, Harding Midfielders: Mitchell, Campbell, Saville, Leonard, Norton-Cuffy, Honeyman, Esse, Longman Forwards: Nisbet, Bradshaw, Emakhu, Watmore, Flemming

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Leicester City and Millwall across all competitions.

Date Match Competition September 22, 2021 Millwall 0-2 Leicester City Carabao Cup February 18, 2017 Millwall 1-0 Leicester City FA Cup April 1, 2014 Millwall 1-3 Leicester City Championship November 30, 2013 Leicester City 3-0 Millwall Championship March 29, 2013 Leicester City 0-1 Millwall Championship

