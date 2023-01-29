Leicester prevail in Tete transfer race with Leeds as Whites focus on tying up deal for USMNT star McKennie

Leicester City have beaten Leeds United in the race to sign Tete from Shakhtar Donetsk, with the Foxes confirming the Brazilian's arrival on Sunday.

Leicester sign Tete

Beat Leeds in race for Brazilian

Tete joins the club until June 2023

WHAT HAPPENED? Brazilian winger Tete has joined Leicester City on a six-month deal from Shakhtar Donetsk. He has terminated his loan deal at Lyon to join the Foxes until June 2023.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Foxes faced competition from another Premier League side, Leeds United, in the race to sign the 22-year-old. After losing out on the Brazilian, the Whites are now focused on finalising an agreement for USMNT star Weston McKennie from Juventus.

WHAT THEY SAID?: After signing his contract, Tete told Leicester's official website: "I’m really happy to be here. I’ve had a look at the pitch and the stadium, it’s beautiful and I can already imagine what it’ll be like with a lot of fans. I hope to score a lot of goals and assists. I hope they’ll all be happy to see me play, I’m happy to be a Fox."

WHAT NEXT FOR LEICESTER CITY? Brendan Rodgers' side next take on Aston Villa on February 4 in a Premier League tie.