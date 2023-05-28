Leicester vs West Ham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Leicester and West Ham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Relegation-threatened Leicester City are all set to host West Ham United in their final Premier League game of the season on Sunday at King Power Stadium.

Dean Smith's men, who are two points behind Everton, have to win this clash and then hope the Toffees lose their last game against Bournemouth.

West Ham, on the other hand, will aim to end their Premier League season on a winning note and gather confidence ahead of playing in the Europa Conference League final against Fiorentina on June 7.

Leicester vs West Ham kick-off time

Date: May 28, 2023 Kick-off time: 4.30pm BST Venue: King Power Stadium

How to watch Leicester vs West Ham online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports Main Event Watch here

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event and available to stream live online through the Sky Go App/Website.

Team news & squads

Leicester team news

Caglar Soyuncu, James Justin, Jannik Vestergaard, Ryan Bertrand and Danny Ward are all sidelined due to injuries ahead of their crucial final game of the season, while Wilfred Ndidi is doubtful for the clash.

But there is good news for Dean Smith as Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ricardo Pereira and Jonny Evans have recovered from their respective injuries and are fit to start against West Ham.

Leicester possible XI: Iversen; Pereira, Evans, Souttar, Castagne; Soumare, Tielemans; Tete, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy

Position Players Goalkeepers: Iversen, Smithies Defenders: Faes, Souttar, Amartey, Evans, Kristiansen, Thomas, Castagne, Pereira. Midfielders: Ndidi, Soumare, Mendy, Tielemans, Dewsbury-Hall, Praet, Maddison. Forwards: Barnes, Tete, Daka, Iheanacho, Vardy.

West Ham team news

Except for Gianluca Scamacca, who recently underwent knee surgery, David Moyes has a fully fit squad at his disposal. Nayef Aguerd, who missed last week's clash against Leeds, is set to be back in the squad.

West Ham possible XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Aguerd, Ogbonna, Emerson; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Paqueta, Cornet; Antonio

Position Players Goalkeepers: Areola, Fabianski Defenders: Aguerd, Kehrer, Ogbonna, Emerson, Cresswell, Johnson Midfielders: Rice, Soucek, Downes, Paqueta, Fornals, Lanzini Forwards: Benrahma, Cornet, Bowen, Ings, Antonio

Head-to-Head Record

Leicester City have won just once in the last five meeting against West Ham while the Hammers have won thrice. One game ended in a draw.

Date Match 12/11/2022 West Ham 0-2 Leicester 13/2/2022 Leicester 2-2 West Ham 24/8/2021 West Ham 4-1 Leicester 11/4/2021 West Ham 3-2 Leicester 4/10/2020 Leicester 0-3 West Ham

