Leicester City vs Preston: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Leicester and Preston, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leicester City will take on Preston in a Championship fixture at the King Power Stadium on Wednesday.

Leicester have won four of their last five matches and their only loss during this period came against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup. They have a two-point lead over Ipswich Town at the top of the league standings after nine rounds.

In their most recent outing, Preston suffered a difficult 4-0 defeat at the hands of West Brom and will be looking to bounce back and claim a win against the league leaders. They are placed third in the standings - three points behind Leicester.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Leicester City vs Preston kick-off time

Date: October 4, 2023 Kick-off time: 7.45 pm BST Venue: King Power Stadium

The EFL Championship match between Leicester and Preston will be played at the King Power Stadium.

It will kick off at 7.45 pm BST on October 4, 2023 for fans in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Leicester City vs Preston online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Red Button and is available to stream online live through Sky Go. GOAL will have live updates of the game here.

Team news & squads

Preston team news

While Ben Whiteman is available as an option in central midfield, it's possible that Will Keane may not be ready to return to the starting lineup due to his recent injury.

Ryan Lowe might consider bringing Robbie Brady back into the left wing-back position as they hope to beat Leicester in the mid-week game.

Preston possible XI: Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes; Potts, Whiteman, Ledson, Brady; Holmes, Browne; Osmajic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Woodman, Cornell Defenders: Cunningham, Bauer, Lindsay, Storey, Hughes, Ramsay, Whatmough, Best, Nelson, Seary Midfielders: Whiteman, Browne, Frøkjær-Jensen, Brady, McCann, Ledson, Woodburn, Holmes, Taylor, Mawene, Kamara, Potts Forwards: Evans, Stewart, Jakobsen, Millar, Rodriguez-Gentile, Osmajic

Leicester team news

Despite the short turnaround time of just three days, Leicester boss Enzo Maresca will be planning to make minimal changes to the squad.

Jannik Vestergaard received his fifth yellow card of the season during the match at Ewood Park and might be replaced by Conor Coady.

Unfortunately, Kasey McAteer won't be available due to a hamstring injury he sustained after coming on as a substitute in the previous game.

Leicester City possible XI: Hermansen; Pereira, Faes, Coady, Justin; Ndidi, Winks, Dewsbury-Hall; Fatawu, Vardy, Mavididi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hermansen, Stolarczyk Defenders: Justin, Doyle, Pereira, Faes, Coady Midfielders: Ndidi, Winks, Dewsbury-Hall, Casadei, Choudhury Forwards: Vardy, Mavididi, Daka, Akgun, Issahaku

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition July 2022 Preston North End 1 - 2 Leicester City Friendly August 2014 Preston North End 1 - 1 Leicester City Friendly January 2011 Preston North End 1 - 1 Leicester City Championship October 2010 Leicester City 1 - 0 Preston North End Championship April 2010 Preston North End 0 - 1 Leicester City Championship

