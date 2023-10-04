This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Leicester City vs Preston: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Championship
King Power Stadium
How to watch the Championship match between Leicester and Preston, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leicester City will take on Preston in a Championship fixture at the King Power Stadium on Wednesday.

Leicester have won four of their last five matches and their only loss during this period came against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup. They have a two-point lead over Ipswich Town at the top of the league standings after nine rounds.

In their most recent outing, Preston suffered a difficult 4-0 defeat at the hands of West Brom and will be looking to bounce back and claim a win against the league leaders. They are placed third in the standings - three points behind Leicester.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Leicester City vs Preston kick-off time

Date:October 4, 2023
Kick-off time:7.45 pm BST
Venue:King Power Stadium

The EFL Championship match between Leicester and Preston will be played at the King Power Stadium.

It will kick off at 7.45 pm BST on October 4, 2023 for fans in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Leicester City vs Preston online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Red Button and is available to stream online live through Sky Go. GOAL will have live updates of the game here.

Team news & squads

Preston team news

While Ben Whiteman is available as an option in central midfield, it's possible that Will Keane may not be ready to return to the starting lineup due to his recent injury.

Ryan Lowe might consider bringing Robbie Brady back into the left wing-back position as they hope to beat Leicester in the mid-week game.

Preston possible XI: Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes; Potts, Whiteman, Ledson, Brady; Holmes, Browne; Osmajic.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Woodman, Cornell
Defenders:Cunningham, Bauer, Lindsay, Storey, Hughes, Ramsay, Whatmough, Best, Nelson, Seary
Midfielders:Whiteman, Browne, Frøkjær-Jensen, Brady, McCann, Ledson, Woodburn, Holmes, Taylor, Mawene, Kamara, Potts
Forwards:Evans, Stewart, Jakobsen, Millar, Rodriguez-Gentile, Osmajic

Leicester team news

Despite the short turnaround time of just three days, Leicester boss Enzo Maresca will be planning to make minimal changes to the squad.

Jannik Vestergaard received his fifth yellow card of the season during the match at Ewood Park and might be replaced by Conor Coady.

Unfortunately, Kasey McAteer won't be available due to a hamstring injury he sustained after coming on as a substitute in the previous game.

Leicester City possible XI: Hermansen; Pereira, Faes, Coady, Justin; Ndidi, Winks, Dewsbury-Hall; Fatawu, Vardy, Mavididi.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Hermansen, Stolarczyk
Defenders:Justin, Doyle, Pereira, Faes, Coady
Midfielders:Ndidi, Winks, Dewsbury-Hall, Casadei, Choudhury
Forwards:Vardy, Mavididi, Daka, Akgun, Issahaku

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
July 2022Preston North End 1 - 2 Leicester CityFriendly
August 2014Preston North End 1 - 1 Leicester CityFriendly
January 2011Preston North End 1 - 1 Leicester CityChampionship
October 2010Leicester City 1 - 0 Preston North EndChampionship
April 2010Preston North End 0 - 1 Leicester CityChampionship

