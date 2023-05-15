Can Liverpool secure Europe against a Leicester side fighting relegation?

Liverpool are up against a relegation threatened Leicester City side as they look to continue their charge to secure a European spot.

Leicester City come into this game on the back of the 5-3 loss to Fulham in the Premier League. Brendan Rodgers side have been struggling to collect points this season and find themselves in the 19th position with just 30 points from 35 games. The Foxes have scored 49 goals this season, just two fewer than fourth placed Manchester United. Leicester have won both of their previous two home games against Klopp's Liverpool.

Liverpool come into this game on the back to back 1-0 victories over Fulham and Brentford. The Merseyside Reds are currently fifth in the table with 62 points from 35 games and have picked up a one goal win in the last five games. Jurgen Klopp's side have won eight of their last 11 games against the Foxes and will be hoping to continue their win streak in Premier League. They will be hoping to complete the double over Leicester in the league, the first one since 2019-20 season.

Leicester City vs Liverpool probable lineups

Leicester City XI (4-2-3-1): Iversen; Castagne, Faes, Soyuncu, Kristiansen; Tielemans, Soumare; Praet, Maddison, Barnes; Vardy

Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexader-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson; Gakpo, Fabinho, Jones; Salah, Jota, Nunez

Leicester City vs Liverpool LIVE updates

Liverpool's upcoming fixtures

Liverpool face Unai Emery's Aston Villa and an already relegated Southampton in their final two games of the Premier League season.