Leicester City Premier League fixtures: 2021-22 schedule
Leicester City will kick off their 2021-22 campaign with a home clash against Wolves at the King Power stadium.
They then take in dates against West Ham and Norwich before their first big test - Manchester City.
After their admirable 2020-21 season, however, fans will have little fear of any opponent, having defeated Champions League winners Chelsea in the FA Cup final.
Indeed, a fifth-placed finish in the Premier League came after spending time in the top four, with the Foxes having only narrowly missed out on Europe's top-tier club competition.
Still, European football is still on the cards in the form of the Europa League.
Jamie Vardy, despite his age, is still a force to be reckoned with, but Kelechi Iheanacho is finally producing regularly, while there are sure to be more additions made to the squad across the summer.
Leicester City Premier League fixtures 2021-22
|Date
|Time
|Match
|14/08/2021
|15:00
|Leicester City v Wolverhampton
|21/08/2021
|15:00
|West Ham United v Leicester City
|28/08/2021
|15:00
|Norwich City v Leicester City
|11/09/2021
|15:00
|Leicester City v Manchester City
|18/09/2021
|15:00
|Brighton v Leicester City
|25/09/2021
|15:00
|Leicester City v Burnley
|02/10/2021
|15:00
|Crystal Palace v Leicester City
|16/10/2021
|15:00
|Leicester City v Manchester United
|23/10/2021
|15:00
|Brentford v Leicester City
|30/10/2021
|15:00
|Leicester City v Arsenal
|06/11/2021
|15:00
|Leeds United v Leicester City
|20/11/2021
|15:00
|Leicester City v Chelsea
|27/11/2021
|15:00
|Leicester City v Watford
|01/12/2021
|19:45
|Southampton v Leicester City
|04/12/2021
|15:00
|Aston Villa v Leicester City
|11/12/2021
|15:00
|Leicester City v Newcastle United
|14/12/2021
|19:45
|Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur
|18/12/2021
|15:00
|Everton v Leicester City
|26/12/2021
|15:00
|Manchester City v Leicester City
|28/12/2021
|15:00
|Leicester City v Liverpool
|01/01/2022
|15:00
|Leicester City v Norwich City
|15/01/2022
|15:00
|Burnley v Leicester City
|22/01/2022
|15:00
|Leicester City v Brighton
|09/02/2022
|20:00
|Liverpool v Leicester City
|12/02/2022
|15:00
|Leicester City v West Ham United
|19/02/2022
|15:00
|Wolverhampton v Leicester City
|26/02/2022
|15:00
|Chelsea v Leicester City
|05/03/2022
|15:00
|Leicester City v Leeds United
|12/03/2022
|15:00
|Arsenal v Leicester City
|19/03/2022
|15:00
|Leicester City v Brentford
|02/04/2022
|15:00
|Manchester United v Leicester City
|09/04/2022
|15:00
|Leicester City v Crystal Palace
|16/04/2022
|15:00
|Newcastle United v Leicester City
|23/04/2022
|15:00
|Leicester City v Aston Villa
|30/04/2022
|15:00
|Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City
|07/05/2022
|15:00
|Leicester City v Everton
|15/05/2022
|15:00
|Watford v Leicester City
|22/05/2022
|16:00
|Leicester City v Southampton