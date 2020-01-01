Leicester City coach Kolo Toure reveals African World Cup dream

The 2015 Afcon winner is hoping to see an African country dominate the world by winning the prestigious global football tournament

assistant manager Kolo Toure said his dream is to see an African team lift the Fifa World Cup trophy in the near future.

Toure, who turned 39 on Thursday, is currently honing his managerial skills as an assistant to Brendan Rodgers at the King Power Stadium after an illustrious playing career in the Premier League.

The ex- international played for , and in before calling time on his career at Scottish Premiership side .

More teams

After his retirement in 2017, the former centre-back revealed his love for football made him become a coach, and he is aiming to become the first African manager in the Premier League.

Toure had a stint as a member of the coaching crew for Ivory Coast's home-based team and U23 team in 2017, and despite the brief stay at home, the 39-year-old has a long-term target for African football in his mind.

"At the end of my career I thought about what I could bring to the world. What is my strength in my life? I thought about other industries but the only thing I really knew and enjoyed was football. The only industry I felt I could really bring some creativity to was football," Toure told BBC Sport.

"I want to pass my experience and knowledge onto the young generation.

"One of the most important things – touching my heart – is that I am from Africa. There aren’t many African managers in the top leagues in England or Europe.

"I am used to having to come from a long way because there are no idols and no role models to look up to. That is why I am doing my badges.

"Some of my friends who have been playing maybe haven’t thought of that. But I want to do it because Africa needs that.

"You are putting yourself out there and it’s going to be hard. But there always has to be one person to start – and then the rest will follow.

Article continues below

"I have a dream that one day an African team may win the World Cup. Maybe it will take 20 years, maybe 30.

"Maybe I will be one of those who tries but it doesn’t happen and it’s left to the next generation. But this is what I am working for. This is my target.

"To achieve something, you have to dream about it. If you don't dream about it, you will never get there."