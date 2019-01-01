Leganes hero Youssef En-Nesyri credits team display for Huesca triumph

The Moroccan striker netted the decisive goal for Mauricio Pellegrino's side who ended a five-game winless run across all competitions

Leganes star Youssef En-Nesyri has praised his teammates for a performance that earned them a 1-0 win over Huesca in Saturday’s LaLiga fixture.

The 21-year-old's goal in the 73rd minute was all that was needed by Leganes to see off their visitors at Estadio Municipal de Butarque.

En-Nesyri was played through on goal by Jonathan Silva to register his second goal of the season on his 16th league appearance.

The victory was their first win since their 1-0 win over Rayo Vallecano on December 4 and the talisman has hailed his team’s response after consecutive defeats to Espanyol and Real Madrid in their last two outings.

"Great victory and great work of the whole team," En- Nesyri wrote on Instagram.

Leganes are 14th in the Spanish top-flight standings with 22 points from 19 matches, three points above the drop zone.

The ex-Malaga attacker will be looking to build on his scoring form when Leganes host Real Madrid for the return fixture of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday.