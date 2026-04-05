Legal expert reveals the outcome of Al-Hilal’s complaint against Renaissance Berkane

The fallout from the dispute between Al-Hilal and Morocco’s Renaissance Berkane continues, following the Sudanese club’s complaint to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) regarding the eligibility of player Hamza Al-Mousawi to feature in the two sides’ matches in the quarter-finals of the African Champions League, which ended with the Moroccan side qualifying following a 1-1 draw in Morocco and a 1-0 win in Rwanda.

Al-Hilal’s management believes the player was ineligible to play due to proven use of performance-enhancing substances, and has called on CAF to open an urgent investigation into the matter.

The club sent five official statements to the African Football Confederation between 23 March and 3 April, without receiving an official response, prompting it to issue a strongly worded statement criticising what it described as “unacceptable administrative silence”.

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Amid the escalating controversy, CAF announced a hearing on Thursday 9 April to consider the complaint, just two days before the first leg of the Champions League semi-final between the Royal Army and Renaissance Berkane.

Al-Hilal demanded a final decision be issued before 6 April, or that the match be postponed until the ruling is issued, threatening to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) should its demands not be met.

In this context, sports law expert Tarek Al-Alaimi, in comments to the London-based newspaper Al-Arabi Al-Jadid, provided a detailed legal analysis of the case, ruling out the possibility that CAF would issue a decision contradicting its previous actions. Al-Alaimi said: “I do not believe that the African Football Confederation will contradict itself in this case, because the player and his team, Renaissance Berkane, have complied with all the procedures set out by the Confederation through the Disciplinary Committee.”

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He explained, “Following confirmation of the player’s positive test result, an initial precautionary sanction was imposed on him, namely a 30-day suspension; the Chair of the Disciplinary Committee then exercised her legal powers, (Article 12, paragraph 1(d) of the regulations stipulates that the Chair of the Disciplinary Committee has the authority to revoke the provisional measure of a 30-day suspension and to impose any other provisional measure independently), suspending the initial precautionary suspension, so the player became eligible to play, given that there was no preliminary or final decision suspending his participation with his team”.

He continued: “Neither the player nor his team committed any error, as it was the committee that delayed hearing his case, and consequently they benefited from the grace period they were afforded. For this reason, Al-Hilal’s appeal will not lead to a change in the match result, because the Moroccan team was not at fault but respected the procedures, as the Disciplinary Committee, through its chairperson, alone has the right to lift the sanction.”

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