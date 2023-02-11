Leeds vs Manchester United: Predictions, tips & betting odds

The teams played out a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford in midweek and meet again on Sunday

Leeds hope to improve on their recent draw with Manchester United when they host the same club at Elland Road this weekend.

The two teams played out a 2-2 tie at Old Trafford on Wednesday in the Elland Road club's first game since sacking Jesse Marsch as coach.

Leeds vs Man Utd latest odds

Leeds may have performed well in midweek and be the home team this time around, but they are the underdogs to win this match at odds of 11/4 (3.75) with bet365.

The away team are the favourites to win at odds of 10/11 (1.91) with the draw set at 14/5 (3.80).

Leeds vs Man Utd first goal scorer odds

Marcus Rashford scored once again in the midweek match against Leeds and is the favourite to get the first goal of this game at odds of 4/1 (5.00) while team-mate Anthony Martial is priced at 11/2 (6.50).

Patrick Bamford is the home team's lowest priced player to break the deadlock at 7/1 (7.00) while Degnand Gnonto, who scored the opener against United on Wednesday, is set at 9/1 (10.00).

Leeds vs Man Utd preview

Pascal Struijk picked up a concussion during the match against United this week and could be kept out of the return fixture on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Liam Cooper and Marc Roca are both approaching a return to action and will be assessed before this match.

Antony, Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay were all missed the 2-2 draw because of injury and Erik ten Hag does not expect to have them back for this match.

However, there are no fresh injury concerns for the visiting side.

Leeds vs Man Utd tips and predictions

United are in need of three points to enhance their hold on a top-four place in the Premier League so will be fired up to win this game. Backing them to win at odds of 10/11 (1.91) looks worth a bet.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

bet365