Leeds vs Manchester City: Predictions, tips & betting

The reigning champions hope to get an away win to ensure they overtake Newcastle this week

Manchester City aim to reclaim second place in the Premier League this week when they take on struggling Leeds.

The reigning champions were overtaken by Newcastle this week and need at least a point to ensure they take the spot back.

Leeds vs Manchester City latest odds

Home team Leeds are just two points above the relegation zone and are naturally the underdogs to get the win from this match at odds of 8/1 (9.00) with bet365.

Away side City, though, are big favourites at 3/10 (1.30) and the draw is available at 5/1 (6.00).

Leeds vs Manchester City first goal scorer odds

City's goal machine Erling Haaland is the 2/1 (3.00) favourite to break the deadlock against Leeds and team-mates Riyad Mahrez is 13/2 (7.50).

Leeds star Rodrigo is available at odds of 11/1 (8.00) to open the scoring and Mateo Fernandez is 14/1 (15.00).

Leeds vs Manchester City preview

Leeds could be missing a host of players for this match and while manager Jesse Marsch is hopeful that most of those struggling with injuries will return to training this week, it is unclear how many will be fit to feature against City.

The Elland Road team will certainly be without Stuart Dallas, however, as he had surgery this week and will be out for some time.

Marsch's team are in dire need of a a win, though, as they sit 15th in the table and two points clear of the relegation zone.

City, meanwhile, are still without Julian Alvarez after his part in Argentina's World Cup success, while Ruben Dias is definitely unavailable.

Leeds vs Manchester City tips and predictions

City should be too strong for their struggling opponents and will be out to make a statement with a big win, so backing them to emerge victorious with a -1 handicap at odds of 8/11 (1.73) looks worth a bet.

Odds correct at the time of writing. Please gamble responsibly.

bet365