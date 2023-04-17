Leeds vs Liverpool Betting Predictions: Tips and odds for Premier League showdown

Goal brings you the latest Leeds United vs Liverpool predictions, tips and odds ahead of Monday night's Premier League clash

Leeds United will hope to go five points clear of the bottom three, and bounce back from their 5-1 defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace, with a victory against Liverpool on Monday evening.

Results elsewhere over the weekend mean that Leeds can take a big step towards safety with all three points.

Liverpool have struggled away from home this season but they will hope to take a certain amount of confidence from their 2-2 come-from-behind draw against Arsenal last weekend and keep alive their hopes of European football for next season.

Leeds vs Liverpool Predictions:

Draw and both teams to score @ 4/1 with bet365

Mo Salah to score first @ 11/4 with bet365

Junior Firpo to be booked @ 8/5 with bet365

Travel sick Liverpool only set for a point

Leeds have generally looked a better bet with Javi Gracia than they did under Jesse Marsch but the 5-1 thumping by Palace last weekend will have been a real shock to the system.

It was completely unexpected given the first half performance, where they took the lead and were the better side, only to concede an equaliser close to the interval.

What will concern Gracia is the ease at which Palace cut through Leeds in the second half and their task now is to demonstrate some resilience by bouncing back here.

They can take confidence from the fact they defeated Liverpool at Anfield in October, showing real spirit in a 2-1 smash-and-grab.

Leeds managed to earn a score draw the last time these two sides played on a Monday evening in April 2021 and Liverpool's away form suggests the hosts should be eyeing up at least a point.

Despite sitting eighth in the table, Liverpool have not beaten any team below them away from home this season, with just three wins coming on the road.

They are also winless in four league matches since their 7-0 battering of rivals Manchester United, so Leeds should be able to take something from this.

Leeds vs Liverpool Bet 1: Draw and both teams to score @ 4/1 with bet365

Salah to punish sloppy Leeds

It has been a below-par season for Liverpool, but winger Mohamed Salah has at least continued to impress in front of goal.

He has grabbed another 24 goals in all competitions and is still their go-to man despite the summer arrival of Darwin Nunez.

Salah has scored seven goals in five games against Leeds since they were promoted back to the Premier League in 2020 and will be licking his lips at the prospect of coming up against a wounded defence.

The Egyptian has bagged seven in his last 11 and arrives at Elland Road as a man in form.

Leeds vs Liverpool Bet 2: Mohamed Salah to score anytime @ 11/4 with bet365

Firpo to pick up another booking

Junior Firpo's form has improved since Gracia came in, with the former Barcelona left-back getting more minutes on the pitch.

However, he remains prone to making silly tackles and picking up yellow cards. Firpo has collected five bookings in 14 Premier League appearances and could struggle up against Salah on Monday evening.

Leeds vs Liverpool Bet 3: Junior Firpo to be booked @ 8/5 with bet365