Leeds vs Arsenal: Predictions, tips & betting odds

The Gunners come up against a Leeds team without a win in their last five matches

Arsenal hope to preserve their place at the top of the Premier League on Sunday when they visit Leeds. The Gunners are a point clear of reigning champions Manchester City heading into the weekend's match.

Leeds are on a bad run of form, meanwhile, having gone five games without a win in the league.

Leeds vs Arsenal latest odds

Arsenal are naturally the big favourites to win Sunday's clash with bet365 offering them at 8/15 (1.53).

Leeds are big underdogs at 11/2 (6.50) with the draw at 16/5 (4.20).

Leeds vs Arsenal first goal scorer odds

Gabriel Jesus is Arsenal's top scorer in the league and is the favourite to get the first goal at 15/4 (4.75) with team-mate Khayon Edwards available at 4/1 (5.00).

Patrick Bamford is the lowest-priced Leeds player to score first at 17/2 (9.50) while team-mate Rodrigo is 11/1 (12.00).

Leeds vs Arsenal preview

Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus is a doubt for this game after he sustained a knock in last week's win against Liverpool.

Mikel Arteta opted to leave him out of the midweek trip to Norway to face Bodo/Glimt and admitted that he is not sure if the striker will be part of the squad this weekend.

Oleksandr Zinchenko is also an uncertainty heading into this game after missing the last two matches.

Mohamed Elneny and Emile Smith Rowe are still out for the visitors.

Leeds vs Arsenal tips and predictions

Arsenal are in fine goalscoring form of late and come up against a Leeds team going through a difficult period. Backing the Gunners to win with a -1 handicap at odds of 13/10 (2.30) looks attractive.

