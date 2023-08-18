Leeds United vs West Brom: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Championship match between Leeds and West Brom, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leeds United will host West Brom in a Championship fixture at Elland Road on Friday. Leeds will be looking to bounce back from their defeat to Birmingham and return to winning ways in the league.

Leeds began their season with a 2-2 draw against Cardiff City. They got their first win in the Carabao Cup against Shrewsbury Town. They will take confidence from those two performances as they look to overcome West Brom.

Unlike their opponents, West Brom suffered back-to-back defeats in their first two games of the season. They finally registered their first win in their most recent outing - a 3-2 win over Swansea City. Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Leeds vs West Brom kick-off time

Date: August 18, 2023 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Elland Road

The game between Leeds and West Brom will be played at Elland Road on Friday. Kick-off is at 8 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Leeds vs West Brom online - TV channels & live streams

The Leeds vs West Brom fixture will be shown live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Leeds team news

Georginio Rutter's return from injury likely means he will be added to the Leeds attack for this game. There are no fresh injury concerns in the team and they will be looking to return to winning ways against West Brom.

Leeds United predicted XI: Meslier; Ayling, Cresswell, Struijk, Byram; Gray, Ampadu; James, Poveda, Gelhardt; Rutter.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meslier, Klaesson, Darlow Defenders: Ayling, Firpo, Cresswell, Cooper, Rodon, Dallas, Struijk, Byram, Hjelde, Drameh Midfielders: Ampadu, Summerville, Adams, Shackleton, Gyabi, Greenwood, James, Gray, Sinisterra, Poveda Forwards: Bamford, Perkins, Rutter, Gnonto, Gelhardt, Joseph

West Brom team news

If West Brom decide to make a change, new additions Jeremy Sarmiento and Josh Maja could be considered options for the final third.

However, Corberan's 3-4-3 formation was effective against Swansea, so he may choose to field the same starting lineup for West Brom.

West Brom predicted XI: Palmer; Ajayi, Kipre, Pieters; Furlong, Molumby, Yokuslu, Townsend; Wallace, Phillips, Swift.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Palmer, Cann, Griffiths Defenders: Furlong, Townsend, Kipré, Bartley, Ajayi, Pieters, Kelly, Ashworth, Ingram, Taylor Midfielders: Wallace, Molumby, Phillips, Diangana, Chalobah, Swift, Reach, Mowatt, Gardner-Hickman, Yokuşlu, Andrews Forwards: Maja, Dike, Sarmiento Morante, Ahearne-Grant, Thomas-Asante, Fellows, Malcolm, Faal

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition May 2021 Leeds United 3 - 1 West Bromwich Albion Premier League December 2020 West Bromwich Albion 0 - 5 Leeds United Premier League January 2020 West Bromwich Albion 1 - 1 Leeds United Championship October 2019 Leeds United 1 - 0 West Bromwich Albion Championship March 2019 Leeds United 4 - 0 West Bromwich Albion Championship

