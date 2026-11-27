Team News & Squad Latest

Leeds are without Mateo Joseph through injury, and no suspensions have been listed for Farke's squad.

Coventry have five players on the injury list: Aurele Amenda, Haji Wright, Josh Eccles, Ephron Mason-Clark and Taiwo Awoniyi. No suspensions are listed for Lampard's side. Projected XIs are not yet available, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Leeds United vs Coventry City Match Preview

Premier League - Game Week 12 28 Nov 2026 - 10:00 Elland Road

Leeds United host Coventry City at Elland Road in a Premier League fixture that pits a side in good form against a visitor still searching for consistency.

Daniel Farke's team arrive on a high. They won 4-1 at Chelsea, their first league victory at Stamford Bridge since 1999, last time out.

Noah Okafor scored twice that afternoon, Dominic Calvert-Lewin converted a penalty and Brenden Aaronson added a late fourth. It followed a 1-0 home win over Tottenham Hotspur, so Leeds have won back-to-back league games.

Okafor said afterwards that the squad had spent training sessions working on finishing after a run of draws. The goals at Chelsea suggested that's paying off.

Frank Lampard's Coventry come to Yorkshire after a 3-2 win over Crystal Palace. That result ended a run in which they had lost three of their previous four league games.

They sit 14th, seven places behind Leeds in seventh, and carry a long injury list into the trip. Leeds will expect to build on their momentum at home.

Here is how to follow the game, along with the latest team news, form and head-to-head record.

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Form

Leeds have won two, drawn two and lost one of their last five Premier League games. Their most recent result was a 4-1 win at Chelsea, and they beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 before that. They also drew 0-0 with Sunderland and 1-1 with Manchester United, but lost 2-0 to AFC Bournemouth. Leeds have scored six goals and conceded four across the five matches, with two clean sheets.

Coventry have won two and lost three of their last five. They beat Crystal Palace 3-2 in their latest outing and won 3-1 at Sunderland before that. Defeats came against Everton (3-1), Fulham (1-0) and Tottenham Hotspur (3-1). Lampard's side have scored eight goals and conceded ten in that run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting was a 2-0 win for Leeds at Coventry in the Championship on 5 February 2025. Across the last five meetings in the dataset, Leeds have won two, Coventry two and one game was drawn. Leeds have scored eight goals in those matches and Coventry five.

Standings

In the Premier League table, Leeds United sit seventh and Coventry City are 14th.