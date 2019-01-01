Leeds United legend Whelan reveals details of Nketiah's injury

The former Whites centre-back gives a verdict of when the Anglo-Ghanaian forward could recover from his injury

Former player Noel Whelan has said it will take up to three weeks for Eddie Nketiah to recover from his abdominal injury.

The 20-year-old was poised to make his first Championship start at the weekend against Queen Park Rangers, but was not included in the matchday squad after Leeds announced on Twitter Nketiah had suffered an abdominal injury in training the day before.

The Whites won 2-0 on the afternoon and coach Marcelo Bielsa did not shed much light on the situation after the game, saying the duration Nketiah will be out for is not yet certain.

"At this moment, we don’t know," he said

Whelan, whose career started at Elland Road, has given his verdict on the matter.

“He has a stomach muscle strain and those are nasty injuries,” the 44-year old told Football Insider.

“He was going for a scan and we are awaiting the results of that, but I think he will be unable to play for around three weeks, maybe more.

“It doesn’t surprise me he has a strain around that region because he is a dynamic player and those types are more prone to them.

“It will take time to repair the damage, and that is a major blow as he would have started on Saturday.”

Nketiah - who has five competitive goals to his name this season - will be unavailable for Leeds' home tie with on Saturday as well as the international break.

He will, however, be hoping to be back in time for the trip to Luton Town after the break, in which Bielsa's charges play three games in the space of eight days.

The Yorkshire outfit are in third place on the Championship standings, two points behind leaders West Bromwich Albion.