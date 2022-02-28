Leeds appoint Marsch as new manager after Bielsa dismissal

Leeds have announced the hire of Jesse Marsch on Monday after the weekend dismissal of Marcelo Bielsa.

Marsch, born in the United States, last coached at RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.

Leeds are just two points out of the Premier League relegation zone and have played more matches than two of the clubs below them.

What has been said?

“We are delighted to welcome Jesse to the club and excited for him to lead us into this new chapter," said football director Victor Orta in a statement.

Article continues below

“Jesse is someone we identified a number of years ago during his time at Red Bull Salzburg and we believe his philosophy and style of football aligns with that of the club and will suit the players very well.

“We have a long-term plan and firmly believe he can take Leeds United to the next level and are excited for what the future holds.”

💬 𝗝𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝘀𝗰𝗵: "The mentality to fight for the fans and fight for each other, this is what I love." pic.twitter.com/vSyiEnQjuY — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 28, 2022

Chief Executive Angus Kinnear added: “Whilst the short-term objective for Jesse is obvious, we believe he has the courage and ambition to build on the strong foundations we have created over the last four years and elevate the performance of the club over the long-term. He had a great deal of success with New York Red Bulls and Red Bull Salzburg and has demonstrated during our many meetings that he is a great fit with the footballing culture of Leeds United."

Where else has Marsch managed?

The U.S. head coach started in MLS with the Montreal Impact before rising through the Red Bull ranks at the New York Red Bulls, RB Salzburg and RB Leipzig.

Further reading