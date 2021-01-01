Lee Mason replaced as fourth official for Liverpool's clash with Sheffield United after Brighton controversy

The referee will not be taking part in the fixture at Bramall Lane despite a full 90 minutes of officiating at The Hawthorns on Saturday

Lee Mason has been replaced as the fourth official for Liverpool's clash with Sheffield United after being involved in a controversial incident during Brighton's defeat at West Brom on Saturday.

Mason served as the referee for the game at The Hawthorns on Saturday, which ended in a 1-0 victory for the Baggies.

Seagulls boss Graham Potter was left perplexed after the 49-year-old ruled out a goal for the visitors in the first half, and he has now been taken off of the officiating list for Liverpool's trip to Bramall Lane on Sunday.

Who has stepped in for Mason?

Mason was due to be the fourth official for Sheffield United's home fixture, however the Premier League have released an official statement which names John Brooks in the role.

Jonathan Moss will line up as the head referee, while Marc Perry and Dan Robathan will be on the touchlines as his assistants.

It has been reported that Mason has withdrawn from the game after picking up an injury during West Brom's win over Brighton.

Why did Mason rule out Brighton's goal?

He seemed to confirm that Brighton could take a quick free-kick by blowing his whistle, with Lewis Dunk subsequently firing into the net while West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone was still assembling his wall.

However, Mason blew his whistle again just before the ball crossed the line, and disallowed the goal.

To add to the confusion, Mason then appeared to change his mind and award the goal before it got referred to VAR, which saw it ruled out again.

Dunk was furious with the decision, saying after the game: "It's embarrassing, it's a horrendous decision.

“I said to the ref, 'can I take it?' He blew his whistle and I took it. Just because there was so much pressure from the bench. Why doesn't he come and speak to the press like me? Never, they hide behind their bubble.

"I don't think he knew what he was doing. He gave the goal, why did he give it? I don't know why VAR was getting involved, he said 'goal'. You can look on the video if you want.”

Article continues below

What did Potter say?

The Brighton boss told Sky Sports of Mason's decision: “As far as I know, Lewis Dunk asked to take the free-kick quickly and the referee said yes. In between that there was another whistle. I don’t know what that whistle was for. It would be nice for a bit more clarification. I don’t know what the second whistle is for. I don’t understand that.

“The confusion is on the pitch and it gets worse when someone outside this area is making the decisions. It is what it is, we've not helped ourselves so I cannot put it all down to that [disallowed goal]."

Further reading