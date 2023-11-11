Lecce vs AC Milan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Serie A game today

How to watch the Serie A match between Lecce and Milan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Lecce will face AC Milan in a Serie A match at the Stadio Comunale Via del Mare on Saturday. Milan will be hoping to return to winning ways after their recent slump in form. They are currently third in the standings, six points behind league leaders Inter and four behind Juventus who are second.

Lecce are 13th in the standings and winless in their last seven fixtures. It will be an uphill task to take points off Milan despite playing the game at home. Anything other than a defeat will likely be considered an excellent result by the home crowd, considering both teams' form this season.

Lecce vs Milan kick-off time

Date: November 11, 2023 Kick-off time: 2 pm GMT Venue: Stadio Comunale Via del Mare

The game between Lecce and Milan will be played at the Stadio Comunale Via del Mare on Saturday. Kick-off is at 2 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Lecce vs Milan online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will not be televised in the United Kingdom, but live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Lecce team news

In the Lecce camp, last week's goalscorer Pontus Almqvist is set to miss the upcoming match due to a thigh injury.

However, there is a positive note for the team as center-back Kastriot Dermarku is returning to action after an extended period on the sidelines and could feature on the bench.

Lecce predicted XI: Falcone; Gendrey, Baschirotto, Pongracic, Gallo; Kaba, Ramadani, Rafia; Strefezza, Krstovic, Banda.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Falcone, Brancolini, Borbei, Samooja Defenders: Bachirotto, Pongracic, Touba, Dermaku, Smajlovic, Gallo, Dorgu, Gendrey, Venuti Midfielders: Blin, Ramadani, Faticanti, Gonzalez, Kaba, Samek, Rafia, Berisha, Oudin, Cortitzen Forwards: Piccoli, Krstovic, Burnete, Strefezza, Sansone, Listkowski

Milan team news

Stefano Pioli is unlikely to make a lot of changes to Milan's lineup in their last match before the international break.

Christian Pulisic is expected to be absent due to a muscular issue. In addition to Pulisic, experienced defender Simon Kjaer is also dealing with a muscular problem.

The defensive options are further constrained as Marco Pellegrino, Pierre Kalulu, and backup goalkeeper Marco Sportiello also remain unavailable.

Milan predicted XI: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Thiaw, Hernandez; Loftus-Cheek, Krunic, Reijnders; Chukwueze, Giroud, Leao.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Nava, Mirante, Maignan Defenders: Tomori, Thiaw, Caldara, Calabria, Florenzi Midfielders: Krunic, Musah, Reijnders, Pobega, Adli, Romero Forwards: Okafor, Jovic, Giroud, Leao, Traore

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition April 23, 2023 AC Milan 2 - 0 Lecce Serie A January 14, 2023 Lecce 2 - 2 AC Milan Serie A June 22, 2020 Lecce 1 - 4 AC Milan Serie A October 21, 2019 AC Milan 2 - 2 Lecce Serie A March 11, 2012 AC Milan 2 - 0 Lecce Serie A

