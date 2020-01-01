Lazio owner Lotito would accept one-off match with Juventus to decide Serie A title

owner Claudio Lotito says he would accept a one-off match with to decide the title if the season cannot be resumed.

On Sunday, Serie A clubs were given permission by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to return to individual training sessions on May 4, with hopes that group sessions can begin on May 18.

Lotito’s Lazio side, managed by Simone Inzaghi and led by 27-goal forward Ciro Immobile, are one point behind leaders Juve as things stand, with an eight-point buffer to third-placed .

Asked by La Repubblica if he would accept a straight shoot-out between the top two, Lotito replied: "Yes, I would accept it. But I never asked myself the question.

“Starting the season again disadvantages us in a way.

“We had made a choice; believing that we could not play on three fronts, we had sacrificed the , because for timing and transfers it was the most uncomfortable competition.

“So, we would be able to play once a week while other teams played twice. If we start again, we would all play twice a week, so we would lose that advantage.

“But I think about the interests of 20 clubs.

“Today we are one point away from Juventus. But in the first game against Juventus we won 3-1 and also in the Super Cup we won 3-1, and we still had to play another match.

“For fairness, a team like Inter, who have eight points less than us, or , who have 14 points less - tell me if they should be involved.”

Lotito also believes Lazio would be able to cope with the strict restrictions needed to resume play due to the resources the club has at its disposal.

“At Lazio I have an excellent structure,” he said. “I already have swabs and serological tests, and I have masks.

“In [Lazio’s training base at] Formello I have the cardiologist, the internist, the otolaryngologist and the urologist.

“I am able to do sanitation immediately, my company works in hospitals.”

Lazio are chasing what would be just their third Serie A crown, having previously been champions of in 1973-74 and 1999-2000.