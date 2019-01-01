Lazio fans hang pro-Mussolini banner and racially abuse Bakayoko

The atmosphere grew ugly ahead of Wednesday night's Coppa Italia semi-final second leg in Milan

Some supporters of hung a banner honouring Benito Mussolini and chanted racial abuse at 's Tiemoue Bakayoko ahead of Wednesday night's match.

The two teams met at San Siro for the second leg of their cup semi-final, and the atmosphere turned ugly in Milan prior to kick-off.

A group of Lazio ultras unveiled a banner that read "Honour to Benito Mussolini" and performed fascist salutes near the Piazzale Loreto, the Milan square where the fascist dictator was executed in 1945.

The displays took place just one day before an Italian national holiday in which the country celebrates the end of Nazi-fascism.

Matteo Salvini, the deputy prime minister of released a statement on Twitter saying.“No tolerance for any form of violence, whether physical or verbal. I thank the police force who are carefully monitoring the situation.

"Football must be an occasion to celebrate and meet up, not of brawls and clashes.”

But the ugly scenes would continue ahead of the match, with Lazio fans engaging in racist chants aimed at Bakayoko outside the gates of the San Siro.

Those chants would continue while players were warming up inside the ground, where several inflatable bananas were spotted as well.

Milan fans inside the stadium responded to the chants with songs of their own in support of Bakayoko.

The incidents in Milan come just one week after Lazio supporters were filmed chanting racist abuse at Bakayoko during Lazio's 2-0 win over at the Stadio Olimpico.