Lautaro Martinez equals Samuel Eto'o's Inter Milan Champions League record

The Argentine forward can't stop scoring, and has matched the Cameroon legend in Europe in the process

Milan have shown improved form under Antonio Conte and one of the players inspiring them is Lautaro Martinez whose knack for goals has seen him equal Samuel Eto'o.

The Nerazzurri were on the losing end of a 3-2 defeat away to on Tuesday, taking a two-goal first-half lead from Martinez and Matias Vecino, before the Germans came after the break, thanks to a Julian Brandt strike and an Achraf Hakimi brace.

3 - Lautaro Martínez is the first player to score in three consecutive appearances for Inter since Samuel Eto’o in 2010. Toro.#BVBInter pic.twitter.com/YMUF9BSZju — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) November 5, 2019

Martinez's effort was his third in a row in the Champions League, becoming the first Inter player to do so since Eto’o in 2010.

Eto'o was on the books of the Italian giants between 2009 and 2011, scoring 53 goals and providing 25 assists in 102 competitive appearances, winning the treble in 2010.