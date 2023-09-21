LASK vs Liverpool: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the UEFA Europa League match between LASK and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news.

LASK will host Liverpool as both teams begin their Europa League campaign at the Raiffeisen Arena on Thursday.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last eight matches across all competitions, including the Austrian domestic league. They have won their last three games in a row and that could give them enough confidence to put up a challenge during Liverpool's visit.

The Reds are one of the four teams who have maintained an unbeaten start to the Premier League season. They have registered four wins in a row and will be confident of getting a win in their first group game in the Europa League.

LASK vs Liverpool kick-off time

LASK vs Liverpool kick-off time

Date: September 21, 2023 Kick-off time: 5.45pm BST Venue: Raiffeisen Arena

The game between LASK and Liverpool will be played at the Raiffeisen Arena on Thursday. Kick-off is at 5.45pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch LASK vs Liverpool online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on TNT Sports in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

LASK team news

LASK have opted not to include several injured players in Sageder's squad for the Europa League group stage. This list includes Tobias Anselm, Yannis Letard, and Adil Taoui, all of whom are currently sidelined with ACL problems.

Lenny Pintor will be missing due to a muscular issue and Ebrima Darboe, who is on loan from Roma, is unlikely to be included in the starting lineup for this match due to a lack of match fitness.

LASK predicted XI: Lawal; Luckeneder, Ziereis, Andrade; Flecker, Jovicic, Horvath, Bello; Ljubicic, Zulj, Havel

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lawal, Siebenhandl, Jungwirth Defenders: Bello, Kecskes, Taloverov, Ziereis, Wiesinger, Stojkovic, Ba, Twardzik, Luckeneder Midfielders: Renner, Michorl, Zulj, Balic, Ljubic, Jovicic, Horvath, Goiginger Forwards: Ljubicic, Kone, Usor, Mustapha, Havel, Flecker

Liverpool team news

Unfortunately for Liverpool, midfielder Thiago Alcantara encountered a setback in his rehabilitation from a hip injury before the international break. As a result, he is likely to be unavailable for the upcoming game.

The Reds' captain Virgil van Dijk is now eligible for selection again after serving a two-game domestic ban. Trent Alexander-Arnold is still grappling with a hamstring issue and may not recover in time for the match in Austria.

Liverpool predicted XI: Kelleher; Gomez, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Elliott, Endo, Gravenberch; Doak, Jota, Diaz

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian Defenders: Konate, Gomez, Matip, Phillips, Robertson, Tsimikas, Van Dijk Midfielders: Bajcetic, Endo, Mac Allister, Jones, Szoboszlai, Elliott Forwards: Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Gakpo, Jota

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever meeting between LASK and Liverpool.

