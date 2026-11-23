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Lamine Yamal will miss Barcelona's upcoming Champions League fixture against Sabah in Azerbaijan after suffering an ankle injury. The teenage sensation played through the pain barrier to inspire a dramatic comeback against Villarreal, but he has now been sidelined to avoid aggravating the issue.

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Barcelona suffer Yamal injury blow

Barca will be without Yamal for their upcoming Champions League trip to Azerbaijan this week. The 19-year-old forward has been officially ruled out of the crucial European clash against Sabah after suffering an ankle injury. The winger required medical treatment on the issue prior to Sunday's domestic encounter against Villarreal.

Despite those initial fitness concerns, he was ultimately deemed fit enough to start the match at Camp Nou. Yamal managed to play the full 90 minutes as Blaugrana secured a dramatic 3-2 comeback victory. However, the club medical staff have now opted to rest him for their midweek European commitments to aid his recovery.

Action-packed performance against Villarreal

The teenager endured a completely action-packed afternoon against Villarreal before his latest injury status was confirmed. He missed a crucial first-half penalty as Barcelona surprisingly fell into a two-goal deficit on home soil.

However, Yamal showcased his elite mentality and was absolutely instrumental in guiding his team back into the contest after the half-time break. He provided the vital assist for Fermín Lopez to score Barca's second goal of the game.

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The young winger remained a constant attacking threat throughout the second half as the home side chased all three points. He was also heavily involved in the decisive winning goal, which was eventually turned into his own net by Villarreal defender Pau Navarro.

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Yamal continues incredible individual season

Yamal has enjoyed a genuinely electric start to the new campaign for Barcelona. The teenager has already scored 13 goals and provided 13 assists across just 17 appearances for the club so far this season.

That exceptional attacking form recently saw the forward finish third in the prestigious Ballon d'Or voting last month. He has also been an incredibly reliable presence, starting 20 matches across all competitions for club and country this term.

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The attacker previously dealt with a minor knee injury on international duty, which forced him to miss Spain's UEFA Nations League victory over Czechia. However, he returned to action in a defeat to England three days later and reported back to Barcelona completely injury-free.

Replacements ready for Baku trip

Barcelona must now find a successful way to replace their most productive attacker on the pitch in Baku. The coaching staff have several high-profile options available to rotate into the starting line-up against Sabah.

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Karim Adeyemi and Gabriel Jesus are both firmly in the running to take Yamal's place in the starting XI. Whoever is selected will likely feature alongside Raphinha and Anthony Gordon in a dangerous Barcelona attacking unit.

The club will desperately hope Yamal makes a swift and successful recovery following his required rest in midweek. Medical staff currently expect him to be fully available for Sunday's upcoming LaLiga trip to Deportivo A Coruna.