Lainez, Macias lead Mexico U-20 World Cup roster, Gonzalez left out

The Real Betis star and Leon forward are on the team, but the Monterrey midfielder wasn't granted release by his club

Diego Ramirez will head to with a team comprised of several star names, including winger Diego Lainez and Leon forward Jose Juan Macias.

Lainez has four caps with the senior team, and El Tri manager Tata Martino said he considered bringing the America product to the Gold Cup with the senior team this summer. Ultimately, though, the 18-year-old will lead Ramirez's squad.

Lainez is the only player based outside of Mexico in the group, but several players including Macias and Cruz Azul midfielder Misael Dominguez have starting experience under their belt in Liga MX. Others, like Pachuca Under-20 forward Roberto de la Rosa have stood out at their age level (De La Rosa averages more than a goal a game at the U20 level) or had success in last fall's Concacaf Championship.

Monterrey midfielder Jonathan Gonzalez, who was played for Mexico's senior team in 2018 after filing a one-time switch to represent El Tri, was not included. While he was involved in the March camp, Rayados declined to release him, saying the midfielder was necessary for their playoff run. America defender Oswaldo Leon is in the group, but fellow defender Carlos Vargas is not after participating in relatively few of the camps leading up to the call-up.

Other clubs, however, including first-place Leon are ready to do without starters like Macias as the players look to lift the trophy at this age level for the first time.

The group will convene in Mexico City before going through 13 training sessions at the Centro de Alto Rendimiento. They also will play two preparation matches and have two "chats about personal growth". The team will travel to on May 5 and go through final preparations before arriving in Poland on May 16, one week before the opening contest against .