Lacazette trolls Guendouzi as he cracks joke about his long hair

The 19-year-old midfielder's ability has impressed many Gunners fans this season, but his team-mate is most in awe of his hairstyle

Matteo Guendouzi's performances have seen him make a big impact at Arsenal this season, but he stands out to team-mate Alexandre Lacazette for a different reason.

The 19-year-old has blossomed into a key player for Unai Emery's side since his summer switch from Lorient, earning praise from his new coach as well as ex-Gunners star Robert Pires.

But Arsenal striker Lacazette says it is Guendouzi's long, bushy hair that has made the biggest impression on him so far, pointing it out on Twitter.

After Arsenal's Twitter account asked followers what has impressed them most about the midfielder, Lacazette joked that it was those frizzy locks.

Guendouzi's hair has been at the centre of attention before, as Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini grabbed hold of it during a game last month.

The Frenchman responded with a joke, saying that Fellaini was jealous after cutting his once famously long hair.

"I think there is a bit of jealousy there," Guendouzi said after the game. "Maybe he can’t accept the fact that he chose to go back to short hair!"

Arsenal boss Emery also poked fun at his player's hairstyle after the incident, saying that there was only one way to avoid it happening again: “I think the best thing is for the next match for Matteo to cut his hair and this problem is finished! Like Fellaini!”