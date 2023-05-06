LA Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids: Where to watch the match online, live stream, TV channels & kick-off time

Here's where you can watch LA Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids in the MLS on TV or live stream.

In a matchup of two clubs in contrasting positions, Los Angeles Galaxy will face the Colorado Rapids at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday.

The hosts have only one win in nine matches, while the visitors have gone seven games without a loss.

Los Angeles Galaxy were defeated 2-0 by Orlando City at Exploria Stadium on last Saturday, their fourth defeat in five games.

Greg Vanney's side went behind thanks to Ercan Kara's opener seven minutes before half-time before Facundo Torres put the game out of reach just before the hour mark.

After a shaky start to the season, Galaxy are still bottom of the Western Conference on the MLS table, six points away from the final playoff spot.

Colorado Rapids fought hard to earn a point against the Vancouver Whitecaps in a goalless draw at BC Place last Sunday.

Robin Fraser's side was under pressure for long stretches of the game, but they came close to stealing all three points late in the game, only for Diego Rubio to fluff his lines from 12 yards.

The Pids are 12th in the Western Conference with nine points in their first ten games, but things are looking up after a tough start to the season.

Kick-Off Time

Game: LA Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids Date: May 6, 2023 Kick-off time: 3 :30 am BST (May 7) Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park

LA Galaxy and Colorado Rapids face off at the Dignity Health Sports Park on May 6. The kickoff for the game is set for 3:30 am BST (May 7).

How to watch LA Galaxy vs Colorado Rapids online - TV channels & live streams

Team News & Squads

LA Galaxy News

LA Galaxy will miss Jonathan Bond, who is still undergoing treatment on a troublesome shoulder. Riqui Puig is back in the squad after completing his one-game ban.

LA Galaxy possible XI: Klinsmann; Calegari, Neal, Caceres, Aude; Boyd, Delgado, Brugman, Puig; Joveljic, Chicharito

Position Players Goalkeepers Klinsmann Defenders Calegari, Caceres, Zabaleta, Neal, Leerdan, Mavingana, Edwards, Coulibaly, Ferkanus Midfielders Puig, Alvarez, Boyd, Brugman, Perez, Delgado, Rodriguez, Rosell, Saldana Forwards Hernandez, Jovelic, Costa

Colorado Rapids

Moise Bombito and Jack Price will miss the game with long-term injuries. Braian Galvan is doubtful for the game alongside Cole Bassett.

Colorado Rapids possible XI: Yarbrough; Wilson, Maxso, Abubakar; Beitashour, Ronan, Max, Rosenberry; Nicholson, Rubio; Barrio

Position Players Goalkeepers Yarbrough, Ilic, Rodriguez Defenders Rosenberry, Wilson, Gersbach, Vallecilla, Anderson, Markanich, Edwards, Keita Midfielders Alves, Ronan, Acosta, Bassett, Galvan, Priso-Mbongue Forwards Lewis, Rubio, Barrios, Nicholson, Toure, Yapi, Cabral.

Head-to-Head Record

Throughout the last 10 games between LA Galaxy and Colorado Rapids, Galaxy has only managed to win once, which was the last game between the teams. A game that Galaxy won 4-1, thanks to a Gaston Brugman double.

