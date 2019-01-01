Ghana's Kwasi Wriedt nets hat-trick as Bayern Munich thrash Rottach-Egern 23-0

The Ghana international came off the bench to score three goals in the Bavarians' emphatic victory on Thursday

Kwasi Okyere Wriedt scored a hat-trick in 's 23-0 win over FC Rottach-Egern in a warm-up fixture ahead of Monday's German Cup outing.

Niko Kovac's men are camped in Tegernsee as they gear up for their Cup game against third-tier club Energie Cottbus and the new campaign.

Bayern Munich started the low-key friendly against the local outfit with an 11-0 lead at half-time.

It took Wriedt 10 minutes to get on the scoresheet after he was introduced for Leon Dajaku in the 45th minute.

The 25-year-old who has been impressive for found the target in the 55th, 61st and 82nd minutes.

Corentin Tolisso scored four goals while Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Mueller and Leon Goretzka each bagged hat-tricks.

Other scorers include Renato Sanches, Sarpreet Singh, Alexander Nollenberger, Serge Gnabry and Leon Dajaku.