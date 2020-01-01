Kulusevski on meeting Ronaldo, throwing up at San Siro & how he rejected Inter because of Conte's tactics

The Sweden international has revealed the story behind his move to Juventus and ambitions for next season

New signing Dejan Kulusevski says he chose a move to Turin over for tactical reasons, citing concerns over Antonio Conte’s set-up at San Siro.

The 19-year-old agreed a €35 million (£30m/$39m) switch to Juventus from Atalanta in January before re-joining on loan until the end of the season.

Kulusevski’s form at the Ennio Tardini Stadium during the first half of the campaign sparked a scramble for his services, with Inter and Juve going head-to-head in the race for his signature.

The international admits he had the chance to move to the Nerazzurri, but preferred to work under Maurizio Sarri in Turin.

When asked whether he made that decision for tactical reasons, he told Gazzetta dello Sport: "Exactly. With Conte, the movements are different in terms of the tactical set-up. And I had doubts about that.

"Sarri was nice, he put me at ease. I knew his team and his style of play. This is also why I chose Juventus.”

Speaking about the day he signed for Juve, Kulusevski added: “What a thrill that day at the stadium was - a unique atmosphere. And Ronaldo said to me ‘welcome Dejan, how are you?' (Gianluigi) Buffon and (Giorgio) Chiellini were also nice to me. It was an immense joy for a boy who had only seen them on TV.

"I can't wait to link up with (Paulo) Dybala and his magical left foot. In any case, I now know how to play in multiple roles and I plan to carve out a spot for myself in Turin too.”

Before he can begin his Juve career, Kulusevski still has to complete his loan spell at Parma, with hoping to resume after the coronavirus shutdown either on June 13 or June 20.

Kulusevski is grateful to Parma for giving him the chance of regular first-team football and says he owes it to the club to end the campaign strongly.

"In the summer, when the sporting director Faggiano and (Parma head coach Roberto) D’Aversa offered me this opportunity, they showed great confidence in me," he said.

"It has been an extraordinary season for me and I want to close it well.”

He also reflected on his first appearance at San Siro in a 2-2 draw against Inter last October, replying when asked for the most memorable moment of his career so far: "My debut at San Siro against Inter - a magnificent stadium.

"I looked calm but at half-time I threw up from the stress. It was an unforgettable 2-2 draw."