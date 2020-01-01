Kudus and Atanga score in Nordsjaelland’s obliteration of AC Horsens

The Ghanaian teenagers were in fine form on Wednesday evening as the Wild Tigers devoured Bo Henriksen’s Yellow Danger

Isaac Atanga and Mohammed Kudus found the net as Nordsjaelland overpowered AC Horsens 6-0 in Wednesday’s Danish SuperLiga clash.

It was the Wild Tigers’ first league game in 2020 and they did that in grand style by strolling past the visitors in Farum’s Right to Dream Park.

GAME, SET AND MATCH ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/tTfJLbvyaB — FC Nordsjælland 🐯 (@FCNordsjaelland) February 19, 2020

Atanga opened scoring after ten minutes before putting Flemming Pedersen’s men put five more goals past goalkeeper Matej Delac.

Mikkel Damsgaard doubled the Wild Tigers’ advantage after 38 minutes thanks to an assist from Mikkel Rygaard.

In the second half, Damsgaard completed his brace from the penalty spot before Kudus, Oliver Antman and Malte Kiilerich’s own goal completed the destruction.

Atanga, 19, has now scored six goals in the Danish topflight this season, while his compatriot boasts of eight so far.

Thanks to this win, Nordsjaelland moved to fifth in the log with 31 points after 21 outings. They host 10th place Sonderjyske in their next outing on Sunday.