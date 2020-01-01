Kudus: Ajax goalkeeper Onana on Ghana midfielder’s injury

The Cameroon shot-stopper is tipping his injured club mate to make a strong comeback to action

Amsterdam goalkeeper Andre Onana is backing team-mate Mohammed Kudus to make a stronger return to the pitch following a recent injury setback.

Ghana international Kudus has been confirmed out of action for “several months” after picking up a meniscus injury during his club’s recent group stage opener against .

The injury was undoubtedly a big disappointment for the 20-year-old who was beginning to settle down at Johan Cruyff Arena following his summer transfer from Danish club Nordsjaelland.

More teams

"He's a tough guy. I spoke to him and explained that unfortunately, injuries are also part of football. He was very positive and promised to do everything he could to make a great return," goalkeeper Onana, Ajax No.1 goalkeeper, said, as reported by Footballghana.

Kudus’ injury came just three days after scoring his debut goal for Ajax during a Dutch Eredivisie encounter with Heerenveen.

Against Liverpool, the attacker made his Champions League debut but saw his night ended as early as just the sixth minute after hurting his meniscus during a challenge with Liverpool’s Fabinho.

“Mohammed Kudus had to be subbed off after only six minutes vs Liverpool on Wednesday. Further examinations show that the 20-year-old has a meniscus injury that will keep him out for several months," Ajax announced on their official website after the fateful game.

"Kudus came to Ajax this summer and played four official matches so far."

Kudus’ injury situation means he will be unavailable for in their 2022 (Afcon) qualifying double-header against Sudan in November.

It will be the second straight time he misses national duty due to injury after being denied clearance by Ajax to honour a Ghana call-up for friendly matches against Mali and in earlier this month.

Article continues below

The Accra-born player was snapped up by the Dutch giants in a five-year deal in July following a string of fine performances for Nordsjaelland in .

Last season, he netted 11 times in 25 league appearances to finish the term as The Wild Tigers’ top scorer.

So far at Ajax, he has scored once and provided three assists in five appearances in all competitions for Erik Ten Hag’s outfit.