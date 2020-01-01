Kondogbia scores own goal as Valencia lose against Eibar

The Central African Republic international ended up as the villain as Albert Celades’ men suffered their ninth defeat of the season

Geoffrey Kondogbia scored an own goal in ’s 1-0 loss to in Thursday’s game at Municipal de Ipurua.

The 27-year-old defensive midfielder was handed his 17th league start in the encounter but his error ensures his side failed to secure points away from home.

After securing victory against Osasuna last weekend, Valencia aimed to build on the impressive performance and dominated the opening minutes.

Their effort, however, failed to pay off as Central African Republic international Kondogbia puts the ball past his own goalkeeper in the 16th minute.

The own goal proved decisive as the Gunsmiths rebuffed every attempt of Valencia, who continued to dominate possession, to level proceedings.

The Bats further suffered another blow with few minutes to play when Eliaquim Mangala was sent off after picking his second yellow card in the game.

Kondogbia featured throughout the encounter while Eibar midfielder and international Pape Diop was an unused substitute.

With the defeat, Valencia are eighth on the league table with 46 points from 31 games after 12 wins, 10 draws and nine losses.

The defeat against Eibar also compounded the woes of Albert Celades’ men, who have only won one game in their last six outings.

Kondogbia, who started his professional career with Nandy, has played for Lens, and before joining Milan in 2015.

The midfielder left the Italian giants in 2018 to team up with Valencia permanently, after impressing during his loan spells with the side.

Kondogbia has made 26 appearances, scoring two goals for the Mestalla outfit across all competitions in this campaign.

The midfielder will hope to turn from villain to hero when his side takes on Samuel Chukwueze’s in their next league game on June 28.