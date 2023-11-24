Koln vs Bayern Munich: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Koln and Bayern Munich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayern Munich will make the trip to RheinEnergieStadion to face relegation battlers Koln on Friday night, hoping to climb back to the top of the Bundesliga table.

The Bavarians, who currently sit second in the German top-flight table, made it five Bundesliga wins in a row against Heidenheim (4-2) before the international break, and they could keep up the pressure on league leaders Bayer Leverkusen with a positive result in Cologne on Friday.

Koln, meanwhile, drew 1-1 on the road against VfL Bochum in their last match. The hosts nearly surprised many last term as they narrowly missed out on the chance to book a top-half finish, Steffen Baumgart's side have fallen off the cliff this time around.

The Billy Goats will be more than aware that they face a mammoth job here as they find themselves at the heart of a relegation scrap and three points adrift of top-flight safety.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Koln vs Bayern Munich kick-off time

Date: Friday, November 24, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm GMT Venue: RheinEnergieStadion Location: Cologne, Germany

The Bundesliga clash between Koln and Bayern Munich will be played at the RheinEnergieStadion on Friday, November 24, 2023. Kick-off is at 7:30 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Koln vs Bayern Munich online - TV channels & live streams

The Koln vs Bayern Munich fixture will be shown live on Sky Sports Mix in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown after the full-time whistle and live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Koln team news

Koln will have to make do without Philipp Pentke and Jacob Christensen due to injury, with the latter yet to make a single Bundesliga appearance since arriving from Danish outfit Nordsjaelland over the summer. Damion Downs (knock) and Dejan Ljubicic (illness) have both benefited from the international break, and will be back in contention here.

Leart Paqarada could return to the side at left-back in order to provide more balance down that flank, while 28-year-old striker Davie Selke is expected to lead the visitors' line at the expense of Steffen Tigges after finding the net away at Bochum prior to November’s international break.

FC Koln possible XI: Schwabe; Carstensen, Hubers, Chabot, Paqarada; Martel, Kainz; Maina, Uth, Waldschmidt; Selke

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schwäbe, Köbbing, Nickisch, Pentke Defenders: Bakatukanda, Schmitz, Hübers, Finkgräfe, Kilian, Katterbach, Paqarada, Carstensen, Chabot, Heintz Midfielders: Olesen, Limnios, Martel, Kainz, Thielmann, Huseinbašić, Ljubičić, Maina Forwards: Waldschmidt, Selke, Downs, Adamyan, Tigges, Alidou, Uth, Dietz

Bayern Munich team news

Bayern Munich will be without the services of key midfielder Joshua Kimmich on Friday night as the German international serves the final match of his three-game suspension. Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt will also miss out after the 24-year-old sustained a knee injury.

Die Roten may not be top of the pile at the moment in time, but their goalscoring prowess is arguably better than ever. They have netted 42 goals in 11 outings so far and have scored 22 of these across their last five assignments, largely thanks to the stunning form of summer-signing Harry Kane.

The England skipper is on course to smash an array of Bundesliga goalscoring records after netting 17 times in 11 games so far. He will be supported by fellow partner-in-crime Leroy Sane in attack.

Bayern Munich possible XI: Neuer; Mazraoui, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Laimer, Goretzka; Sane, Musiala, Coman; Kane

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ulreich, Hulsmann Defenders: Upamecano, Kim, Pavard, Davies, Sarr, Mazraoui, Stanisic, Tikvic Midfielders: Kimmich, Laimer, Vidovic, Gravenberch, Goretzka, Sane, Wanner, Kratzig, Pavlovic, Ibrahimovic Forwards: Tel, Gnabry, Coman, Musiala, Kane

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 27/5/23 Koln 1-2 Bayern Munich Bundesliga 25/1/23 Bayern Munich 1-1 Koln Bundesliga 15/1/22 Koln 0-4 Bayern Munich Bundesliga 22/8/21 Bayern Munich 3-2 Koln Bundesliga 17/7/21 Koln 3-2 Bayern Munich Club Friendly Games

Useful links