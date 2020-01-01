Kolkata derby behind closed doors! Government tells NSFs, including BCCI, to shut out crowds due to COVID-19

Following a Government directive, the rivalry could be held without the presence of any fans in the stadium...

The Kolkata derby, one of the most prestigious matches in the Indian football calendar, is set to be a 'behind closed doors' affair, following a government directive.

champions were set to face in what was to be the final Kolkata derby in the I-League era, following Moun Bagan's move to the (ISL) from next season after a merger with .

The fixture generally attracts huge crowds and the decision to prevent a public gathering has been taken with the safety interests of the public in mind. The preventive measures are being enforced to prevent a mass outbreak of COVID 19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus that has been wreaking havoc all over the world.

This follows a directive from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to the Indian Olympic Association (IOC), Board of Control for Cricket in (BCCI) and all other recognised sports bodies including the All Football Federation (AIFF).

The directive asks the sports bodies to adhere to the advice to not conduct any sporting event with public gathering. However, it states, "In the event the sporting event cannot be avoided, the same could be done without allowing the gathering of people, including spectators."

India has had almost 68 confirmed cases of COVID 19 and the preventive measures are likely to be enforced strictly to ensure there is no mass outbreak.