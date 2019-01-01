Kolasinac clinging to Champions League dream after seeing Arsenal add greater depth

The Gunners defender sees no reason why a top-four finish cannot be secured this season, with Unai Emery boasting healthy competition for places

Sead Kolasinac is clinging to the dream of guiding back in the , with the Gunners defender expecting strength in depth to work in the club’s favour.

Unai Emery was backed over the summer as the purse strings in north London were loosened during the last transfer window.

New arrivals have delivered a mix bag, with Kieran Tierney and David Luiz earning praise while record signing Nicolas Pepe is still searching for a spark.

Consistency is starting to be established, though, with Arsenal unbeaten across eight games in all competitions and in a position to reclaim third spot in the Premier League if they beat on Monday.

Remaining upwardly mobile is the target for all concerned, with Kolasinac expecting a top-four challenge to be sustained.

He told Premier League Productions: “It (the race for the top four) is pretty wide open. For example, lost to before the international break.

“But we are just going to focus on ourselves and try to work hard to win every game. Who knows what will happen at the end of the season? We are still at the beginning now, but we hope to finish in the top four.

“We have had a solid start and were in third place before the international break, which was our goal for then.

“We need to improve on a few things and we are looking to do that. We are working hard on that.”

Emery may need to shuffle his pack again for a meeting with the Blades, with a number of those to have been nursing knocks now back in contention.

Alexandre Lacazette, Rob Holding, Hector Bellerin and Tierney are all in contention, with Kolasinac expecting the options available to the Gunners to serve them well.

He added: “When we are all back, we are a really strong team.

“It is not only the 11 on the pitch, it is also the people on the bench, the people that are not in the squad, the whole club.”

Arsenal will need those currently on their books to continue doing the business as the club’s board have suggested that a quiet January window lies in store.