Kolasinac buoyed by Arsenal's 'really good football' but wary of unpredictable Premier League

The Gunners defender believes Unai Emery's side are deserving of a top-four finish, but concedes that anything could happen during a frenetic run-in

Sead Kolasinac considers to be playing “really good football”, but admits they cannot afford to get complacent in an unpredictable bid to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League.

The Gunners find themselves back in contention for qualification after two seasons spent outside of the European elite.

Arsene Wenger walked away after suffering a tumble down the table, with Unai Emery charged with the task of making Arsenal upwardly mobile once more.

He has succeeded to this point, with his side sat fourth with seven games remaining.

There are, however, just three points separating third from sixth and Kolasinac concedes that being pleasing on the eye will not be enough if collective standards are allowed to dip during the run-in.

He told Sky Sports of Arsenal’s ambition: "We're in a good position at the moment.

"We've played some really good football and we've been rewarded with some important wins as well. The mood here and at the training ground is a positive one.

"What we're doing at the moment is looking at ourselves and do what we can do.

"We want to take as many points as possible. We've got seven very big games and we want to get as much as we can out of those and for us it is about staying where we are in the Premier League at the moment.

"In the Premier League everything is always possible.

"I watch some games and I think 'one team may easily win that'. I may change the channel and come back after the game and read that the team has lost so in this division it is the case that everybody can beat everyone so it is hard to predict how it is going to go."

Kolasinac believes Arsenal have the perfect coach at the helm to help them over the line, with Emery having shown during his debut campaign at Emirates Stadium that he possesses the tactical acumen and attention to detail required to be a success in the Premier League.

"He's a very good coach," added the Gunners’ Bosnian full-back.

"Technically he works a lot with us and shows us a lot of video analysis. He picks up on things we aren't doing so well on. It helps us and brings us forward.

"It is nice for us to see what we can improve so we can discuss it and make sure we stop those mistakes in the next game. It's working well for us."

Arsenal will be back in action on Sunday away at Everton, before then switching their attention to the first leg of a heavyweight quarter-final clash with .