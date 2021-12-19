Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp hit out at referee Paul Tierney on the pitch following Sunday's 2-2 draw at Tottenham, charging: "I have no problems with any referees - only you!"

Klopp felt Harry Kane should've been sent off for a first-half challenge on Andy Robertson that saw the striker only shown yellow. Later in the half, Diogo Jota had penalty appeals waved off after a challenge from Emerson Royal.

Robertson was later shown a red card himself for a challenge on Royal. Klopp had no complaints about that decision, but questioned why it warranted a VAR review when Kane's foul did not.

What happened after the game?

Klopp immediately went to the centre circle after the final whistle to find Tierney, with on-pitch microphones picking up his angry words.

"I have no problems with any referees - only you!" the Reds boss blasted.

Klopp was also less than satisfied with Tierney's explanation for not giving Jota a penalty

"You're telling me it's not a penalty because he [Jota] stops?" Klopp said angrily.

What has been said?

Klopp continued his anger toward Tierney after the game, telling Sky Sports: "There were obviously many other things that were influential in this game, but some of these questions are better to ask Mr Tierney.

"We can give Robbo a red card, it’s not the smartest challenge of his life. But [Kane's challenge] is definitely a red card, no doubt about it.

"So we have a VAR sitting there, and he has a look again at the Robbo situation. Fine, that’s what he’s there for. What did he do in the Kane situation?

"And the penalty situation with Diogo Jota, Mr Tierney told me he thinks Diogo stops on purpose because he wants the foul. If you want to shoot you have to stop because you cannot run and shoot at the same moment.

"It is always helpful if you have played football yourself in the past. When you see the situation back, where is he stopping? I don’t understand that."

The bigger picture

Klopp may have been especially upset with Sunday's result because it caused Liverpool to lose ground in the title race.

Manchester City easily defeated Newcastle 4-0 earlier on Sunday, which gave them a three-point advantage over Klopp's side following the draw against Spurs.

