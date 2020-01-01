'He'd be up there with Klopp, Pep & Mourinho' – Liverpool legend Rush says Souness would be one of the best managers in the world

The Scot currently spends his time as an analyst and pundit but his former team-mate feels he has the tools to be a coaching great

icon Ian Rush has stated his belief that fellow Reds legend Graeme Souness would currently be counted among the best managers in the world if he had not taken the decision to swap coaching duties for punditry.

Souness, a former midfielder and head coach of the Anfield outfit, is widely regarded as one of the best players of his generation, winning five league titles and three European Cups during his time as part of Liverpool's engine room.

Following his transition into management, Souness went on to win three Scottish Premier Division titles with before returning to Merseyside, although his three-year stint in the Anfield dugout was not as successful as his time as a player.

He only secured glory with a Reds side in decline, but Rush feels that his old team-mate and boss would be challenging the best minds in the game for silverware if he had not swapped the sidelines for the studio.

“He won the league easily at Rangers and came down thinking maybe he can do the same [at Liverpool] but he changed things too quickly, simple as that,” Rush said in an interview with talkSPORT.

“He lost the young players and the old ones by changing things too quickly – what he did have was the right ideas.

“If Graeme Souness was manager of the team now, he'd be up there with the likes of [Jurgen] Klopp, [Pep] Guardiola and [Jose] Mourinho because I think he knows he'd made mistakes. He'd be an absolutely incredible manager if he was managing now.”

Rush went on to talk about his own decorated career, which included a former British transfer record move to , where he played for the 1987-88 season.

The ex-striker's time in Turin was not as easy as it might have been in present times, however, with very little help offered to the Welshman who could not speak the local language.

“I didn’t even have a player liaison officer in ,” the 58-year-old said.

“So I had to learn about silly little things like going to the bank in Italy, opening your own bank account at a time when I couldn’t speak Italian and they couldn’t speak English.

“It was weighing me down. I ended up having chicken pox and shingles at the end of the season because I was so run down.”