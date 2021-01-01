Klopp expects Alisson, Jota and Fabinho to be ready for Chelsea clash

The Reds face a massive test this week, but a key trio of players could be back in the lineup

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says that he believes that Alisson, Fabinho and Diogo Jota will be available for the Reds' clash with Chelsea on Thursday.

Klopp's side ended their recent losing run on Sunday, taking down Sheffield United by a 2-0 scoreline.

And Klopp can now hope to see the Reds build on that victory with a trio of key players set to return to the squad.

Klopp's injury update

"Alisson and Fabinho, I am pretty sure [they can play]," Klopp said after the win over Sheffield United.

"With Diogo, he was with us last night in the hotel, but he got sick overnight and we had to send him home.

"So it will depend how quickly he recovers, obviously.

"He wasn't in the squad, but he's trained with the team before [this week] and looked really good, like I said before.

"I think he will be available but I don't know."

Klopp added: "I would think that Diogo is ready for Thursday, but I don't know at the moment.

"Fabinho trained twice with the team and should be pretty close for the squad, I am sure. That is it pretty much."

How long have the trio been out?

Alisson missed out on Thursday after the death of his father, who drowned in a lake in a tragic accident on Wednesday.

He was left out of the Reds' squad to grieve with Adrian stepping in to start for Liverpool.

Fabinho, meanwhile, was knocked out of an FA Cup fourth-round defeat to Manchester United on January 24, furthering Liverpool's crisis in defence.

Jota's potential return comes after the summer signing has been out of action since December, when he injured his knee in a Champions League draw with Midtjylland

