Klopp warns Carvalho 'will need patience' from Liverpool fans despite £8m star's ability to 'bring a stadium to its feet'

The Reds have bought into the potential of an exciting Portuguese forward, with the “best teachers” on hand to aid his development

Jurgen Klopp is urging patience with Liverpool new boy Fabio Carvalho despite admitting that the talented teenager, who has cost the Reds £8 million ($10m), boasts the ability to “bring a stadium to its feet”.

A 19-year-old Portuguese winger has officially completed a move to Anfield from Fulham that was put in place back in May, with GOAL confirming a month prior to that announcement that a deal had been agreed.

Big things are expected from Carvalho’s future, with the present all about learning from the “best teachers” on Merseyside, and Klopp hopes a hot prospect will be given time in which to unlock his full potential.

Klopp has told Liverpool’s official website of why the Reds moved to snap the youngster up and why he is a signing that should excite a loyal fan base: “It’s great to finally be able to welcome Fabio and to introduce him properly to our supporters.

“What a talent he is, hey? A player who can bring a stadium to its feet. He puts his personality into his performances, he is confident and adventurous with the ball, and he wants to make things happen.

“He is a versatile player for sure and is very much an attacking threat with his creativity and dynamism.

“It was a wonderful season for Fulham last year and Fabio was a worthy winner of the individual recognition he got as a result of that.

“It doesn’t really need saying, but it is worth reminding everyone that he will of course need patience. It’s a step up, but one we know he is more than capable of making, which is why we were so keen for so long to sign him for Liverpool.

“He has the perfect environment here to learn and develop. He has a dressing room full of the best teachers in football who will help him settle and adapt.

“With us, a player of Fabio’s profile will get opportunity along with space to improve, learn and develop further. I’m looking forward to working with him and seeing him in a red jersey.”

Why did Liverpool sign Carvalho?

Carvalho has penned a five-year contract at Anfield and will be taking Liverpool’s No.28 shirt – a jersey that was previously donned by legendary former captain Steven Gerrard when he made a senior breakthrough in the late 1990s.

He is hoping to live up to expectations, with a serious clamour for his signature sparked after illuminating the Championship at Fulham.

Eight assists were recorded alongside 10 goals in the second tier last season as the Cottagers swept to title glory and promotion back into the Premier League.

His quick feet and willingness to take people on should endear him to the Liverpool faithful, with there now an opportunity for his game to be enhanced alongside that of fellow ex-Fulham starlet Harvey Elliott.

