Klopp asked to explain referee comments after West Ham draw

The Reds manager must write to the FA to explain the remarks he made about Kevin Friend after Liverpool were held at London Stadium

The Football Association (FA) has asked Jurgen Klopp to explain his comments about referee Kevin Friend following Liverpool's draw with West Ham.

The Premier League leaders went ahead at London Stadium on Monday through a Sadio Mane goal, with the officials failing to penalise James Milner for a clear offside in the build-up.

That decision in particular proved to be one of the match's big talking points, with many taking to Twitter to both mock and voice their displeasure with the decision.

Klopp suggested Friend favoured the home side in 50-50 decisions after half-time, as the Reds went on to draw for the second game in a row thanks to Michail Antonio's equaliser.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Liverpool manager said: "There were so many situations where it was 50-50 or 60-40... [he gave a] free-kick for the other team. As a human being, I know if I make a big mistake in the first half, I don't want to open the gap even more."

Omnisport understands the FA has asked Klopp to provide written observations following his remarks.

Managers are allowed to speak about referees after matches, provided they do not insinuate bias, call their integrity into question or say anything offensive.

Klopp's opposite, Manuel Pellegrini, was quick to dismiss Klopp's claims, stating that the Liverpool manager is "used to winning iwth offside goals".

Liverpool's draw moved them three points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table, with the champions set to snatch the lead if they beat Everton on Wednesday.

The Reds, meanwhile, return on Saturday as Bournemouth travels to Anfield to take on the title hopefuls.