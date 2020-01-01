Kizza: Uganda defender starts Montreal Impact training after signing deal in July

The left-back could make his debut on Sunday against D.C. United after completing the move that was delayed by the Covid-19 outbreak

full-back Mustafa Kizza has started training with his new Major Soccer League ( ) side .

Kizza's arrival at the Canadian club means two East Africans are now turning out for the team since Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama signed earlier in the year.

Kizza was signed for two years plus three optional years and had to terminate his contract with Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC) to complete the move.

More teams

Montreal Impact will face on Sunday in the last match that will decide whether they will get a playoffs slot after a string of lukewarm performances.

During a recent interview, Kizza stated his targets in Canada.

“I believed I was going to make it like any other player and I will work hard to see I get a starting position at Montreal Impact,” the left-back said.

“I am working hard to see that I become one of the great players in that team and in my country. To all the youngsters, never give up and stay focused on what you do.”

He also lauded KCCA and their coaches for nurturing him for the years he was with the 13-time Ugandan Premier League winners.

“I came here as a boy and now I am leaving as a man. As a young boy, I wanted to play for KCCA because it was a club that I supported and the dream of playing for them was achieved," he added.

“The coaches helped me grow because they were pushing me to improve in every aspect of the game after I joined from the junior side. It was their job to push me and it was my duty to push myself.”

Kizza was a key member of the Kassasiro Boys side which lifted the Premier League title in 2019. In the abandoned 2019/20 season which KCCA surrendered the title to Vipers FC, the full-back-cum-winger scored five goals and gave 12 assists from 19 games.

Article continues below

He was signed by the capital city club in 2017 and has also been key for the national team as he scored two goals and contributed to five goals during the African Nations Championship (Chan) qualifiers.

Kizza will become the second Ugandan to play for Montreal Impact in the MLS after Mike Azira, who is currently with .