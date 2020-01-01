Kisaghi: Liverpool will dominate Premier League as long as Klopp remains

The former K’Ogalo custodian reveals to Goal the Reds are primed to dominate the scene after winning their first league title since 1990

Mike Kisaghi has claimed will win the English Premier League title again as long as Jurgen Klopp remains the manager.

The Reds' first league title since 1990 was confirmed on Thursday after Pep Guardiola's failed to win at Stamford Bridge after losing 2-1 to , leaving the Reds with an unassailable lead.

Christian Pulisic's goal had given Chelsea the lead before a wonderful Kevin De Bruyne free-kick sparked hopes of a comeback, but Fernandinho's late red card led to a coolly converted penalty to win the game for Chelsea - and secure Liverpools' glory.

More teams

With seven games remaining, it is the earliest any side has ever won the Premier League title, with Klopp's men surpassing the feats of in 2000-01 and Man City's 'centurions' of 2017-18 when both teams clinched the league with five games left.

Kisaghi, who featured for Kenyan champions and also the Harambee Stars in the late 1980s, has now opined the Reds will continue to dominate the Premier League scene if Klopp stays on and also manage to keep the squad intact.

“Of course there are very promising signs of Liverpool dominating the Premier League so long as Klopp remains the manager and the team remains intact with a few additions,” Kisaghi, an ardent Liverpool fan, told Goal on Friday.

On the long wait to win the crown, Kisaghi said: “It means a lot for those who last tested the last victory in 1990. We have tried and come close on four occasions 2004, 2008, 2014 and 2019, and it is now our time to celebrate, it was a well-deserved title triumph, Liverpool were the best and they deserved it.”

Kisaghi further revealed the presence of Klopp and missing the title by a whisker last season when Man City were crowned, pushed Liverpool to do even better this campaign.

Article continues below

“What really drove us to the title? Obviously it’s Klopp and his enthusiasm which he imposed into the players and mostly because the team missed the previous one with a single point to City," he continued.

When asked what the turning point for Liverpool was, “Kisaghi said: “The turning point was when the Reds won the Uefa and vowed to go for the Premier League, they knew they can have a strong stub at it and also their confidence was at sky level.”

Klopp's side will now look to write even more history since they only need 15 points from their last seven matches to set a new record points total for a top-flight campaign, and can also become the first team to win every single home game in a single season.



Five more wins will also see them set a new record for victories in a league season, after Manchester City's centurions won 32 games that season.