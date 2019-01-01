King's Cup: India to play Curacao on June 5

The Blue Tigers will lock horns against Curacao in their campaign opener...

The Football Association of held the draw for the 47th King's Cup on May 8, where have been pitted against the Curacao national team. Whereas, hosts will lock horns against .

Both the matches will be played at the Chang Arena Stadium, Buriram on June 5.

The respective winners will lock horns against each other in the final on June 8 and the third-place match will be held earlier on the same day.

As per April 2019 FIFA Rankings, are ranked 101, with Thailand at 114, Vietnam at 98, and Curacao at 82.

The King's Cup is a FIFA-sanctioned international ‘A’ tournament being organised by the Thailand FA since 1968. India's previous participation in the King's Cup was in 1977.

This is the first time in 18 years that the Blue Tigers will be playing in a FIFA Ranking tournament, the last being the Merdeka Tournament in in 2001.

The 2018 edition of the King’s Cup was won by Slovakia when they beat Thailand 3-2 in a thriller in the final, while Gabon beat 1-0 to clinch the 3rd place.