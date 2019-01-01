King's Cup 2019: Thailand Head Coach Sirisak Yodyadthai - We have a plan to attack India

The Thai head coach feels that the team has learned from their mistakes in the loss to Vietnam...

have a clear plan to take the attack to , feels the Thai head coach Sirisak Yodyadthai ahead of the King's Cup third-place playoff clash between the two teams at Buriram, , on Saturday.

Thailand were beaten 1-0 by in the tournament opener while were handed a 3-1 defeat by Curacao. But Yodyadthai feels his team have learnt their lessons from the defeat on Wednesday and will now be looking to take the game to India.

"We have learned from our mistakes in the first game and now we are focussing on India. I think we are ready for tomorrow (Saturday). Despite the loss in the first game, we have to keep our concentration and focus for the next game," he said.

"We have a plan for how we are going to attack India and we will see that tomorrow."

India had defeated Thailand 4-1 the last time the two teams met, back in January during the 2019 . The War Elephants will be out to gain revenge for that loss. Yodyadthai has also stated that while his team will be playing an attacking brand of football, the timing of the game (3:30 PM local time) might affect their tempo.

"We expect to play attacking football. But we have to consider many factors. We are playing at 3:30. It will be very hot. We have to see that the players are not sapped out of energy early on.

"We expect to rotate some players but not many. We will see how the game goes and then we will decide who to bring on and the subsequent substitutions."