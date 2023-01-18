Kilmarnock vs Rangers: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Kilmarnock against Rangers on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Rangers will be aiming to cut down the gap to rivals Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership when they will face Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on Wednesday.

They are nine points behind Celtic after 21 matchdays and are desperate to bridge the deficit.

They head into this fixture on the back of a 2-1 victory in extra time against Aberdeen in a thrilling semi-final in the Scottish League Cup and will be eager to carry on their momentum into the domestic league. Michael Beale's side showed strength and determination to stage a comeback, with substitute Kemar Roofe netting the winner just four minutes into extra time.

Meanwhile, Kilmarnock were defeated by Celtic in the same competition which leaves them winless in 2023. However, they are a tough side to break down at home and have picked 18 of their 20 Premiership points in their own backyard. They are just three points above bottom-placed Ross County and will hope to stage an upset against Rangers.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Kilmarnock vs Rangers : date & kick-off time

Game: Kilmarnock vs Rangers Date: January 18, 2023 Kick-off: 8:00 pm GMT / 3:00 pm ET / 1:30 am IST (Jan 19) Venue: Rugby Park

How to watch Kilmarnock vs Rangers on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the match will be broadcast on Paramount+.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the match can be watched live on Sky Sports Football and live-streamed on SKY GO Extra.

In India, the match will be shown on the Sports18 network, with streaming on JioCinema.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. NA Paramount+ UK Sky Sports Football SKY GO Extra India Sports18 - 1 SD/HD JioCinema

Kilmarnock team news and squad

Kilmarnock will be without Jeriel Dorsett and Innes Cameron due to injuries. The rest of the squad is fit for selection.

Possible Kilmarnock XI: Walker; Mayo, Taylor, Wright; Armstrong, Donnelly, Power, McKenzie, Chrisene; Vassell, Lafferty

Position Players Goalkeepers Hemming, Walker, Woods Defenders Taylor, Stokes, Mayo, Wright, Dorsett, Sanders, Waters, Chrisene, Alebiosu, Hodson Midfielders Donnelly, Mclnroy, Power, Alston, Polworth, Lyons, Murray, Watson Forwards Jones, McKenzie, Armstrong, Warnock, Doidge, Lafferty, Shaw, Vassell, Robinson, Cameron, Connell

Rangers team news and squad

Rangers will miss Roofe with a shoulder injury. They have several others who are injured as well including Steven Davis, Tom Lawrence, John Souttar, Filip Helander, Ridvan Yilmaz, Ianis Hagi and Nnamdi Ofoborh.

Antonio Colak is also a doubt after he missed the cup clash with a "slight issue".

Rangers possible XI: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Davies, Barisic; Kamara, Jack; Sakala, Tillman, Kent; Morelos