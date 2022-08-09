The collab aims to spark positive change and offers fans the opportunity to show their support for the charity

Fanatics will become the official merchandise partner for Kick It Out and design, produce, and sell a new line of merchandise, allowing sports fans to express their support for the organisation and its goal to call out and end discrimination in sport.

The joint effort will see all net profits from sales donated directly to Kick It Out to assist its continued efforts and work in the football community.

The new partnership will also see Fanatics assist Kick It Out's Raise Your Game programme, offering mentoring and leadership opportunities to people from underrepresented groups who want to work in the sports industry.

Speaking on the new partnership Hollie Varney, Head of Brand, Marketing and Communications at Kick It Out, shared: "We're delighted to be working with Fanatics on our new merchandise range, as well as providing career opportunities at Fanatics for young people, through our Raise Your Game initiative. We share a joint passion about making sport inclusive for all and look forward to developing our partnership together."

Here's everything you can buy from the Kick It Out collection:

Kick It Out slogan graphic T-shirt

Available in: black, white, sky blue, navy blue, royal blue, red, claret, gold and khaki.

Get it from Kitbag for £25.00

Kick It Out slogan graphic long sleeve T-shirt

Available in: black, white and navy blue.

Get it from Kitbag for £25.00

Kick It Out slogan graphic crew sweatshirt - Men's

Available in: black, khaki and navy blue.

Get it from Kitbag for £40.00

Kick It Out slogan graphic crew sweatshirt - Women's

Available in: black and navy blue.

Get it from Kitbag for £40.00

Kick It Out slogan graphic hoodie - Men's

Available in: black, khaki, claret, red and navy blue.

Get it from Kitbag for £50.00

Kick It Out slogan graphic hoodie - Women's

Available in: black, khaki, claret, red and navy blue.

Get it from Kitbag for £50.00