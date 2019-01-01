Khedira cleared to return to training after heart problem

Both Juventus and Khedira will be relieved to hear last month's heart concerns have not developed into a more serious issue

Sami Khedira has been given the all-clear to return to training with following a heart problem, the club announced on Thursday.

Last month, Khedira withdrew from the squad for Juve's last-16 first leg against following the detection of an irregular heartbeat.

The international was expected to be unavailable for around a month and Juve have now confirmed he has been cleared to resume full training and high-intensity physical activity.

"Sami Khedira, who underwent an electrophysiological study and an ablation of his atrial arrhythmogenic system on February 20, has passed cardiology tests and can resume normal and intense sporting activity," a brief statement read.

The update will come as a relief for the German, as an irregular heartbeat can often lead to issues such as dizziness, shortness of breath and tiredness.

However, both Khedira and Juventus will be pleased to hear the that he is fit to start training again.

It has been a start-stop season for the 31-year-old, who has been ruled out with muscular problems, an ankle injury and the recent heart concerns.

As a result, Khedira has made just 15 appearances for the Italian champions this campaign.

Without him, Juve have been in indifferent form over the past number of weeks. The Old Lady did manage to turn over Atletico in last week’s Champions League clash, but instantly lost their first match of the Serie A season against Genoa.

Max Allegri’s men are also out of the having suffered a 3-0 defeat to Atalanta in January, a game in which Khedira featured.

Article continues below

The midfielder is enjoying his fourth season at the Juventus Stadium and he has made 124 appearances in that time, and netted 21 goals.

Khedira joined Juve from in 2015 and also previously played for side .

It is unclear whether he will be fit for the Old Lady’s next game against on March 30, but his experience could prove vital in the coming weeks as they prepare for their quarter-final Champions League clash against .